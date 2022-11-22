She had just arrived at Sassari to begin the faculty of literature at the university. But Francesca Corda, 19 years old from Alà dei Sardi, never went to class. The roommates found her dead in bed, where she had lain down to rest in the afternoon. The hypothesis is that of illness, even if the absence of previous pathologies transforms her death into a small yellow. The autopsy will have to clarify what happened.

Sudden illness, the actress Emily Chesterton dies at the age of 30. Destroyed fans: “You were wonderful”

Sudden illness, Antonio collapses and dies on the stairs: he had gone to visit a friend

Francesca Corda died in Sassari

Francesca Corda arrived in Sassari on Monday morning, then locked herself in her room and lay down on the bed. The roommates first thought she was sleeping, then realized something was wrong and entered the room, making the terrible discovery. They immediately alerted the emergency services, but when the 118 operators arrived at the student house there was already nothing more they could do. The most accredited hypothesis is that of fatal illness in sleep, although very rare for boys her age.

Francesca was just 19 years old and had enrolled in the first year of the Faculty of Letters in Sassari. She leaves behind her mom, an elementary school teacher, dad, a worker, and her brother. “Her death is inexplicable, she was not sick and she had no pathology,” the mayor of Alà dei Sardi told Casteddu Online. In the next few days she will try to clarify.

Lorenzo Bastelli died at 14 conquered by evil. Mom launched an appeal to send him letters: «A dream» https://t.co/5NhlG6fTnz — I read (@leggoit) November 22, 2022

Last Updated: Tuesday 22 November 2022, 16:21



© breaking latest news