died of a rare chromosomal anomaly – breaking latest news

Her name was Beatrice Naso, or more affectionately Bea. Everyone knew her as the “little girl of stone” because her body had turned into an armor that imprisoned her due to a very rare genetic disease, to this day remained without a name. Specialists from all over the world had worked together to study his unique and rare case but only now, five years after his death in 2018, at the age of 8, has an international team of scientists managed to identify the disease that has impressed the little one and their work was published in Nature Communication.

History Bea’s dramatic story begins in 2010 when a few months after her birth she breaks her wrist while her mother is dressing her. The little girl is examined in the Pediatric Clinical Genetics Clinic of the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin because she has swellings in the joints that begin to stiffen and calcify. Radiographs and CT scans confirm that the cartilages are rapidly turning into bonemaking the movements of the arms and legs became increasingly difficult and then impossible. Expert doctors from all over the world are consulted, but no one has ever seen anything like this before.

The family creates a non-profit organization, works to raise awareness of the case and the aunt publishes a booklet "Light as a feather – Bea's world" (Pathos editions) to raise awareness of the disease and the difficult situation in which Beatrice lives. Newspapers and TV talk about her and Bea's story. Her story enters the homes of Italians and many accompany the family in the long path of the child's illness.

A search that lasted 13 years Now, after 13 years and hundreds of experiments, an international group of researchers, coordinated by Dr Elise Georgea researcher at the University of Pavia and at the Mondino IRCCS Foundation, managed to identify the cause of Bea’s disease, clarifying how this is not only a very rare genetic pathology, but simply unique.

Initially, the known causes of genetic diseases associated with ectopic calcifications, clinical pictures characterized by bone formation in normally non-ossified tissues, such as muscles, tendons and ligaments, were investigated. These disorders are usually caused by a genetic mutation, such as in Fibrodysplasia ossificans Progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder in which muscle and soft tissue are gradually replaced by bone. FOP is caused by a mutation in the ACVR1 gene, responsible for the information necessary to form bone tissue in the various skeletal districts. When this gene is mutated, it sends an abnormal signal to various tissues which progressively calcify and turn into bone. At the Gaslini Hospital in Genoa, a phase 2 trial with monoclonal antibody which acts on the cause of FOP, by removing the protein activin so that it does not bind to the mutated receptor, thus preventing the painful inflammatory phase and heterotopic ossification.

The anomaly within the anomaly Indeed, Bea's disease had many similarities to FOP, however it presented itself in the first weeks of life with a very rapid and disabling evolution. In fact, genetic analyzes immediately excluded this disease, which therefore remained without a name. However, the research team managed to identify with a series of insights aunique chromosomal abnormalitynever described in literature characterized by presence of a double segment of chromosome 2, inserted on the X chromosome of the girl. This chromosome abnormality, or the insertion of one region of one chromosome onto another, can lead to aaltered gene expression. These are rare and very heterogeneous events: understanding their biological consequences can be very complex.