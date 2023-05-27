Died of a septic crisis, he also had candida auris

A 79-year-old man, who after eight months in intensive care in Greece had been transferred to the Sacco hospital in Milan, died of a septic crisis. The swab that was given to him upon his entry into the Milanese facility, about ten days ago, had tested positive for two multi-resistant bacteria and candida auris.

Fungus that had proved to be “sensitive” to treatment immediately started with an antifungal that was proving to be effective.

Which makes Antonio Castelli, head of intensive care at Sacco, underline that “it cannot be said that there is a direct link between death and candida auris”, which for the first time in this case was isolated in the ward.

The elderly man had ended up in intensive care for a brain problem. After eight months in Greece, where he had had various complications of a septic type, the family decided to take him back to Italy and he arrived at Sacco with serious problems with decubitus, completely dependent on the ventilator, and indeed with candida auris but also and above all two multiresistant bacteria. (HANDLE).

