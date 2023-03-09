“Fernanda Nocera died due to candidemia sustained by C. Parapsilosis (candida), an infection diagnosed after the second operation performed in turn due to dehiscence of the colo-rectal anastomosis, reason for the first access” to Brotzu. And the complications following the surgery in early September are not attributable to “culpable conduct on the part of the doctors who treated the woman, in fact no different profiles were identified” both before, during and after the surgery. To put pen to paper, in the conclusions, the main reason for the death of the 76-year-old, which took place on 11 September 2022, is the coroner appointed by the prosecutor, Francesco Locco, and called to give an answer as to why the old woman died after the his entry into the largest hospital in Sardinia on 23 August last year. The report is dated November 16, 2022, the deposit in the Cagliari court clerk’s office took place last February 22 and today it is in the hands of the lawyer of the seventy-six year old’s son. There has been a change of prosecutor over the months: the medico-legal technical consultancy had been requested by prosecutor Andrea Vacca, today the case is in the hands of his colleague Roanna Allieri. The papers retrace both the first hospitalization with relative operation, in 2021, and the second, complete with colorectal operations, which ended with Nocera’s death. The coroner clarifies that the post-operative complications are not attributable to “culpable conduct on the part of the health professionals”. And he also points out that the woman was a smoker with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a history of bladder cancer. “The story is anything but simple, both from a medical and legal point of view,” explains Dr. Locco. And, from the papers, it also emerges that on September 9, an examination on the tip of the central venous catheter resulted positive for S. Hemoliticus, i.e. the staphylococcus bacterium.

The woman started the therapy on September 6, after an infectious disease consultation, two days after the culture test. The two days of distance, however, “did not have a causal effect on the occurrence of the event, especially in its criminal sense”, observes Francesco Locco. “If the therapy had started on September 4, it cannot be said, beyond any reasonable doubt, that Nocera would have been saved, in fact the mortality would have been 15% in any case against 37% in the concrete case”. Hence the absence of elements of guilt for the Brotzu doctors. But Fernanda Nocera’s son, Alexandro Soro, followed by the lawyer Francesco Mastino, doesn’t agree and focuses precisely on the discovery of that mushroom when his mother had already been hospitalized for fourteen days to hope that there will be other investigations: “We will appoint a part”. The lawyer Mastino is clear: “We do not stop at the report of the technical consultant but, at this point, we ask for advice from an infectious disease specialist to see us better and clarify the situation. From the papers, in my opinion, there is enough to say that Fernanda Nocera caught the virus when she was in the hospital ”.