23 Jun – 11:00 OceanGate co-founder: «A tragedy, we know the risks»

“A tragedy”. Thus the co-founder of OceanGateGuillermo Sohnlein, defined the implosion on Titan which claimed the lives of five people, including CEO Stockton Rush. “It is a tragic loss for the families and the ocean exploration community at large. All five crew members were keen explorers. And they died doing what they believed in,” Sohnlein said. «We who work at that depth know that it is always a risk. There is such intense pressure that if there is an explosion, it is instantaneous and catastrophic. And we all know it’s a risk,” he added.

23 Jun – 09:26 The Harding family: «Died while doing what he loved»

The family of the British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding he called him “a devoted father” who “lived his life for his family, his business and his next adventure.” In remembering him after the confirmation of his death from the implosion of the bathyscaphe Titan, the family members said that “if we can take a small consolation from this tragedy, it is that we lost him while he was doing what he loved”. They also described him as “one of a kind” who “will leave a void in our lives that can never be filled. We know Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the research, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts.” The society Action Aviation of Harding wrote in a statement that “we are united in grief with the other families who have lost loved ones. Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a devoted father to his two children, whom he loved dearly. To his team at Action Aviation he was a mentor, an inspiration, a support and a living legend.” The action says that ‘he was one of a kind about him and we loved him. He was a keen explorer, whatever the field, who lived his life for his family, his business and his next adventure.’ Finally, “on behalf of the Harding family and Action Aviation, we would like to kindly request privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

23 Jun – 09:19 Ship recovery required to piece together what happened

Bobby Chacon, a retired FBI special agent and former FBI dive team leader, told CNN that a debris field like the one discovered by the search teams could have been created by a near-simultaneous implosion and explosion of the submarine. Chacon added that it will not be possible to know what happened to the submersible “unless the majority of the ship is recovered”.

23 Jun – 09.15am Search the seabed for clues

The seabed is being searched for more debris from the Titan submersible. Meanwhile, officials try to piece together a timeline of the ship’s final moments.

23 Jun – 08:07 The US Navy had immediately detected the implosion of the Titan

A top secret acoustic detection system from the Marina Usa designed to detect enemy submarines, it first detected the implosion of the Titan, hours after the submersible began its mission. The Wall Street Journal reports it, quoting US defense officials. The US Navy listened in as the hull lost communications Shortly after its disappearance, the system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered today and reported its findings to the commander on site.

“The United States Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were cut,” said a senior US Navy official to the Wall Street Journal in a note. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the incident commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission,” he added. The Navy has asked that the specific system used be unnamed, citing national security reasons.