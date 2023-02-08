TREVISO – An autopsy to precisely clarify the causes of death and an investigation that will have to shed light on some points of this affair. These are the steps that are taking place in the case that concerns the death of Paolo Malerba, 61 years old from Collepasso, which took place in Treviso on 2 February, after eighteen days in a coma. The man fell victim to a fall while he was at work inside the gymnasium of the “Mazzotti” school in the Venetian city.

The autopsy, according to an article in TrevisoToday signed by Denis Barea, will be carried out tomorrow. The examination was entrusted to the anatomopathologist Alberto Furlatto and will shed light on the causes of the death which, according to the first investigations entrusted to Spisal of Treviso, would have occurred as a result of a fall from a height of a couple of metres.

Malberba, TrevisoToday always reports, was an employee of Pulitori e Affini spa, an external company that has contracted out the cleaning of the gym. According to what has been ascertained to date, the 61-year-old, last January 16, would have ended up on the ground after climbing on the volleyball referee’s chair, used as a ladder, to reach a crank positioned two meters high and thus be able to lift one of the baskets precisely in view of the training of the Albatros team, the Treviso women’s volleyball team that uses the gym.

After the bad fall, Malerba immediately lost consciousness. Rescued by doctors and nurses from Suem 118, the man, who allegedly suffered a serious head injury, had been hospitalized in Treviso in an induced coma. But his heart stopped beating eighteen days later.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Treviso has opened an investigation file assuming – for now without registered names – the crime of manslaughter. The conclusions of the labor inspectors will be decisive for the purposes of the investigation. It will be necessary to understand whether or not the task performed by the 61-year-old was to be included among the contractual ones, whether the man had to have a second person to assist him during the operations or – TrevisoToday concludes – if it was a tragic fatality.