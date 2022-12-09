Home Health Dies at 28 while doing squats in the gym, collapsed during training
A 28-year-old woman died while exercising in a gym in Ecuador. Her identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez, she reportedly suffered a heart attack at the Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province on November 29. Ramírez was caught on video footage of the gym doing squats and weightlifting. She stopped and suddenly fell forward, face down on the floor.

Died during squats in the gym, what happened

The other people rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita hospital, but she arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Being in the gym brings many benefits in physical and psychological terms. However, the gym, that is, exposure to physical exertion, also carries certain dangers.

Family members said the young woman was exercising regularly at the gym where she passed out, Telegraf reports.

