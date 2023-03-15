Home Health Dies crushed by the hydraulic lift while repairing the car
Health

Dies crushed by the hydraulic lift while repairing the car

by admin
Dies crushed by the hydraulic lift while repairing the car

Lucca, 14 March 2023 – A 74-year-old man, Alcide de Gasparia former mechanic, died on Tuesday evening from injuries sustained after being crushed give one hydraulic bridge to lift cars. The incident occurred on his property at Cerasum in the municipality of Lucca.

The son of the elderly man raised the alarm. The nursing ambulance of the Green Cross of Lucca, the Turchetto ambulance with a doctor on board and an ambulance of the Mercy of Guamo, as well as the State Police and the firefighters intervened on the spot. Rescuers attempted a desperate run to the hospital but the man died in the ambulance. The outlines of the story and above all what may have caused the accident have yet to be defined. A police patrol also intervened in Cerasomma.

See also  makes you lose up to 24 kg of weight

You may also like

simple pressure on precise points of the face...

Rivergaro indoor pool almost ready. You will be...

Russian jet against US drone over the Black...

How do colors work in the home according...

Rachele Mussolini and the manager Anastasio who copies...

Made-to-measure protections in the gym at the M6...

Ex-bodybuilder: Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals tips for training and...

Liminal BioSciences reports financial results for the fourth...

«The government corrects the shot before the Council...

Do you sit too much? Simple stretching prevents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy