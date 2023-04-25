dies in firefight

Vicenza, April 24, 2023 – It was hit in two places, to the abdomen and lower limbs, the local police officer Alex Frustiinvolved in the shooting during the scuffle between the police and the Moroccan Soufine Boubagura in Fara Vicentino. After the exchange of blows that resulted upon the death of the aggressor, Frusti was rushed to the Alto Vicentino hospital in Santorso (Vicenza). “In the shooting – specifies Ulss 7 Alto Vicentino – Frusti was wounded in the chest, with damage to a lung, and more superficially to a foot.surgery it was conducted by a team led by Giuseppe Portale, director of General Surgery. He is currently hospitalized in Intensive Care, directed by Luigi Ongaro, with a reserved prognosis, but his conditions are stable, he is breathing independently and is alert. Tomorrow he will undergo further checks to monitor his conditions.

What happened

He was screaming ‘Allah akbar’, Allah is great, in the middle of the road the Moroccan citizen was killed in a firefight with the police after he had shot a policeman, wounding him with a pistol that, apparently, he had stolen from a soldier. The incident occurred at Fara Vicentino, in the province of Vicenza. The police had intervened after receiving a report of a man who, in a rage.

According to an initial reconstruction, this morning around 10.50 a North African had started screaming along the road, alarming passers-by who requested the intervention of the police. The local police officers and carabinieri, who have tried to bring the exaggerated to reason, without success. Policemen and policemen they attempted to immobilize the foreigner even with the use of a taser, but the man, in the scuffle, managed to steal the service pistol from a soldier and then used it to shoot. At that point the police returned fire, killing him with a shot. At the scene of the shooting, the Suem 118 doctors, the police, the magistrate on duty Cristina Carunchio and the mayorMaria Theresa Sperotto. The injured local police officer is the patrol leader, his name is Alex Frusti, 41 years old, contact person from Alto Vicentino, who was transferred to the Santorso hospital where he underwent surgery and is hospitalized in intensive care, alert and not in danger of life.

The victim identified in the evening

The man killed is Soufine Boubagura, recognized shortly after the shooting by her sister and her husband, the only relatives in Italy. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has already ordered the autopsy for next Wednesday while two pistols have been seized, the one stolen from a carabiniere used by the foreigner to injure the local police officer and the second which was used by the patrol chief of the Arma, a brigadier, to mortally wound Boubagara. According to sources from the Vicenza prosecutor’s office, the Moroccan in the throes of a psychophysical delirium was screaming

The mayor: “Agents were on patrol”

“The agents were doing their routine rounds – the mayor of Fara Vicentino explained to reporters, Maria Theresa Sperotto – and they went to support the carabinieri. At that moment the fact must have happened. I feel sorry for everyone, both for the person who died and for our agent who was injured.”

The stretch of road where the firefight took place, which leads from Fara Vicentino to Breganze, is closed to traffic to allow for the investigation of the case. It will reopen in the afternoon.

Salvini and Ciambetti: “Dismayed”

“I want to hope that now there is no one who will blame the police for what happened,” he commented Matthew Salvini, while for his part the President of the Council of Veneto Robert Ciambetti notes that “a shooting leaves dismay: today is the moment of pain, of solidarity with the injured local police officer, Alex Frusti, and with the Carabinieri involved despite themselves in a dynamic that is as dramatic as it is unpredictable”.

Zaia: “The thought of the wounded agent”

“I am following with apprehension what happened a little while ago in the municipality of Fara Vicentino. There was a shootout between the police and a citizen, apparently of foreign origin, following an arrest. The man lost his life, a local police officer was injured”. The says it Venetian governor Luca Zaia on social media: “Waiting for updates on the dynamics, my thoughts on the people involved e to the wounded officer”.