Not all evils come to harm: this famous maxim could easily refer to butter, demonized until a few years ago due to the numerous calories contained in it and yet consumed in abundance, especially in some certain gastronomic cultures.

In fact, butter has long been considered harmful to health of people since, if consumed in excessive quantities, it could be the main culprit weight gain and the onset of cholesterol alto.

But Patricia Bannan, a Los Angeles-based nutritionist and author of “Eat Right When Time Is Tight,” suggested that a simple rule it can help people continue to enjoy the tasty goodness and lose weight effectively.

“A little butter might encourage you – reports Express.co.uk – a eat more nutritious foods like vegetables so it might be worth including it in your diet ”.

The nutrition expert however warned that people need to be careful how much butter they consume, emphasizing that portion control is the key to success in the weight loss process.

Although butter is fatty, it is too rich in nutrientssuch as calcium for good bone health and not to overdo it, Dr. Bannan recommends sprinkle a teaspoon of melted butter on the vegetables: in this way the vegetables will have a decidedly more interesting flavor but we will not run into the danger of eating too much.

There are those who the butter puts it in the coffee and ensures that this shock to the taste buds then leads to speeding up the metabolism (here are all the details of the Atkin diet), who has managed to extract diamonds starting from peanut butter and who instead prefers by far healthier alternatives such as olive oilseeds or avocado oil at the most: it is still high in fat but has fewer calories.