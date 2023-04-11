Easter has passed and guilt feelings remain for the binges? Don’t worry, with this diet you will lose weight in peace!

The Easter holidays have passed and there is only one certainty that unites Italians from North to South, those extra kilos on the abdomen and thighs must disappear before the summer! The warm and beautiful season is approaching and with it the dreaded swimsuit test, which is why so many are looking for sprint and fast solutions to recover their physical shape.

But, beware of the risks! Following restrictive diets is not always a good thing. The most appropriate thing to do when you intend to start a slimming journey is to contact an expert. In fact, the professional, after having studied the clinical case in particular, will indicate the most suitable solution for weight loss.

In fact, everyone needs a specific food plan that adapts to their needs. Having made this premise, it must be said that there are still some general precautions that can be followed to keep your weight under control. But what is it about?

Easter has passed but are the excess kilos still on your hips? Do this and get rid of them

The general tips for maintaining a healthy weight are simple and can be put into practice by anyone. The first action to take is to take care of your diet, preferring nutritious foods. Better to avoid foods that are too caloric and sugary, and bring seasonal vegetables and fruit to the table.

As a protein source you can choose white meat, which is tasty and tasty. Pay attention to the condiments, it is better to prefer raw extra virgin olive oil, a teaspoon is enough.

The second step to follow is to carry out constant and moderate physical activity. Long walks are beneficial, both for the body and for the mind. Walking for an hour a day burns calories, has a toning effect and protects the heart from the onset of possible cardiovascular diseases.

Another rule to follow is to avoid forced fasts! It is not always a good solution, in fact it would be better to avoid DIY. Fasting should only be practiced under medical supervision, with the guidance of a nutritionist. In fact, to maintain a healthy weight it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and it is not difficult!

Just implement this mix of healthy habits to live peacefully. It will also benefit the psyche. In fact, scientific research confirms that those who follow a balanced diet, practice regular physical activity and get enough sleep, have more active cognitive processes and age better.