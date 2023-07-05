Diet, alcohol and water: ‘kidney-saving’ advice for the summer – Lifestyles

PHOTO

Excessive alcohol consumption, a diet rich in fats and proteins, excessive sweating, overheated environments, too little water, too much water: these are some of the risks to consider with rising temperatures because they put a strain on the correct functioning of the kidneys. This is reported by the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) which has developed a handbook for the summer aimed at everyone but above all for the elderly, hypertensive and patients with heart failure, to avoid confusion with respect to general advice given in the summer but which are not suitable for certain categories of patients.

In the summer it is important to drink more liquids to rehydrate but be careful, recommends Stefano Bianchi, President of the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN), the advice to drink a lot, however, only applies to people with normal kidney and heart function. In the presence of renal and/or cardiac insufficiency (especially when there is heart disease with episodes of heart failure), it is necessary to avoid taking quantities of water and liquids much higher than normal, because the kidneys become unable to eliminate excess liquids, with consequent onset of retention up to heart failure.

Another category of patients at risk is that of hypertensives, especially if elderly, who take antihypertensive therapy, especially when taking diuretics. “In the summer – underlines Mariacristina Gregorini, SIN Secretary and Director of the SC Nephrology and Dialysis AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia – it is very important to often check the blood pressure of the elderly, because the heat tends to lower it even significantly. With values ​​of pressure excessively reduced the elderly are more likely to encounter problems in the brain (with increased risk of falls), heart (with risk of cardiac suffering), kidneys (with reduced renal function up to real cases of acute renal failure)” .

In the heat, antihypertensive and/or diuretic therapy should not be suspended, but very often it must be remodulated according to the body’s needs: this operation must always be done under the supervision of your family doctor or specialist.

