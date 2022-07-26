Diet and cancer are connected, here’s what experts say and advise on the prevention of serious diseases with nutrition.

diet and cancer they are linked, numerous studies have shown. For example, that of the American Institute for Cancer Research mentioned in AIRC has estimated that bad eating habits affect three out of ten cancers.

Sometimes, when we sit at the table, we don’t pay much attention to what we find on the plate, because our increasingly frenetic rhythms require us to always do everything in a hurry. In reality, however, more nutrition should be taken to avoid potential serious consequences. But then, how should one behave?

Diet and cancer: Italy has an edge

Any doctor can guarantee that a healthy diet is a formidable weapon against heart disease and cancer. To do this it is necessary to consume a lot of fruit and vegetables, and as regards cereals, bread, pasta, etc .. wholemeal ones are preferable together with legumes. Thumbs up also for sardines and salmon that are abundant in omega 3.

There is a relationship between diet and cancer, but Italians are somehow luckier than other citizens belonging to different nations because the famous Mediterranean diet has many positive effects also in this field and has been shown to reduce cancer mortality by 10%. But what, specifically, are the dishes to reduce or avoid?

It is difficult to say no

According to the WHO, the quantity and frequency of red meat, ie sheep, pork and beef, must be limited. Also it should strive not to eat processed and preserved meats, namely sausages, cured meats and sausages. Basically, no more than 500 g should be consumed. per week. And as far as the type of cooking is concerned, grilling is not recommended, because it produces cancerous substances.

It is also necessary to pay attention to the salt, we should not exceed 5 gr. a day, because if you overdo it you risk stomach diseases and tumors. In the list of foods that should be banned or otherwise to keep under control there are sweet drinks, or carbonated ones and fruit juices. In fact, they affect the risk of developing overweight and obesity, two conditions that increase the risk of contracting cancer.

Finally, among the foods to watch out for there are also pickles and smoked products, with the smoking, toxins are released that end up in what we then ingest. In addition, with the brine there are nitrates and preservatives that must be taken with caution.