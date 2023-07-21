Diet and ice cream can coexist: how (and when) to include it in our diet

Ice cream is the most pleasantly eaten dessert in the summer, but can it be eaten every day? Here’s everything you need to know

Il ice-cream it is one of the foods most loved by Italians in the summer because it is fresh, tasty and nutritious, excellent for every occasion. It is in fact rich in mineral salts and vitamins, ideal for a quick and light meal. From a nutritional point of view, however, not everyone can safely consume it. For anyone following a low-calorie diet, in fact, ice cream can be consumed by following particular precautions.

It should be kept in mind that ice cream is a food high calorie which is not always indicated for subjects overweight and/or affected by illnesses as the diabetes mellitus. For those who are not following a low-calorie diet, the dessert in question can be consumed quite serenely.

Which ice cream can we eat without (too much) guilt?

Experts in the field recommend distinguishing the Homemade ice cream from that industrial. The latter is obviously rich in preservatives and thanks to some additives it is less energetic. Artisan ice cream, on the other hand, is often more caloric but is much more genuine and free of preservatives.

Ice cream: when and which to eat in a correct diet – tantasalute.it

Those on a diet can safely consume a packaged snack, always moderating the quantities within the diet followed. Another fundamental distinction is between the ice creams in crema (cream, chocolate, hazelnut etc…) and those with fruit. Usually these are lower in calories (circa 180 kcal / 100 g), help to supply more vitamins and are fresher.

Cream ice creams, on the other hand, have more calories (circa 220 kcal / 100 g) and many more lipids (> 11 g / 100 g) than sugars (> 28 g / 100 g). Instead ice creams like those alla soia,”light” etc., have since 50 to 100% cheaper Of calorie. In all cases, the levels of sugar and fat obviously depend on the portion of ice cream. As much as it is possible to eat ice cream every day it is good do not overdo it taking into account that it is rich in sugars and less satiating than a complete and balanced meal.

How and when to include it in a diet?

First of all we must specify that the ice cream only one and in measured portions it doesn’t make you fat. In fact, by itself it is not able to upset the nutritional balance. In other words, what makes the difference is always the context and the balance. For subjects suffering from obesity and/or metabolic diseases it is not a typical food to be included every day, but from time to time it can be a panacea that does not harm your health.

How and when to eat ice cream on a diet – tantasalute.it

Taking into account the calorie requirement, ice cream has a different impact on each person. On one sporty in regime normocaloricodessert inserted as a snack, would not be a problem, as it would take up no more than 5-8% of total calories. your a person sedentary and/or elderly could instead occupy up to 20% of total calories.

Inserting ice cream without altering the nutritional values ​​of a diet is not simple. Since it is mostly made up of fats and carbohydrates, it could be useful, in one day, to eliminate a couple of portions of fruit and a spoonful of oil from the dressing. But when ice cream is not consumed frequently then much better to enjoy it guilt free and as a nice, fresh snack.

