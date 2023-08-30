Diet and Stomach Pains: How Salad Can Affect Your Intestine, According to Experts

Diet and Stomach Pains: The Impact of Salad on Your Intestine

Intestine, if you want to have it at the top, you have to say stop to the salad! What the expert says.

Mostly in summer because of great broth and of afa, we are led not to turn on ovens and little ovens. It’s time to enjoy more cold dishes and beautiful fresh meals. Ergo, both for lunch and dinner, what could be better than a salad? It takes very little to prepare it, and even those who are not particularly skilled in the kitchen can do it in the blink of an eye.

Among other things, experts strongly advise us, and it is appropriate to say, to eat more vegetables not just now for the season but during the whole year. Sweet at the bottom, the salad does not cost much, and if we opt not for the bagged one but for the loose leaves to be bought by weight and washed and cut at home, we will save a lot of money.

Almost everyone likes it, and indeed we can use it as a practical side dish but also to make some dishes more special when we bring them to the table. Yes, let’s say it can be a great help as regards plating, which is a real art. In this direction, it is very exploited, especially with fish-based dishes.

Diet, a healthy intestine without salad

The salad is so easy to find pretty much everywhere that it is impossible not to be able to buy it. Also, there are many types to satisfy all palates. In any case, we must remember that it is a vegetable that we taste crudely, or as we often do with carrots that accompany it.

The fact is that many people complained that often after eating a plate where perhaps the classic spinach was also present, they have not been feeling very well. Still, others also spoke of reflux and nausea. In short, like any food, that doesn’t mean it’s good for everyone and that it should never be abused.

What the chef says

The holistic chef, Lee Holmes, said it clearly and invited those who own a particularly delicate and/or irritated intestine not to make these mistakes. He also advised to add some spices, curcuma first of all, to make the raw vegetables but not only for the truth, more digestible.

Another tip is to enjoy ginger, but without exceeding, like staying away from the classics like sugar-free sweets, as they may not be the best for our body. In short, if we want to take a break from time to time, let’s enjoy a proper dessert with sugar.

