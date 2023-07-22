Diet, Anti-Aging Food Revealed: The Results Are Astounding | From now on always eat it, science says so

Anti-wrinkle cream – Pexel

And if the secret of eternal youth is not the plastic surgeon but rather at the table every day? Here are the foods that make you young.

How many of us are slaves of wrinkle creams? We bet a lot. The desire to stay young for a long time drives us to look for the solution in cosmetics that you don’t think you will find anywhere else. In extreme times, extreme remedies and here to eliminate too many wrinkles we turn to the plastic surgeon.

Right the cosmetic market especially in recent years has proposed a large number of compounds enriched with collagen, elastic, vitamin C, and so on and so forth. Then there are the jade stones which would appear to be able to stretch the skin. For those looking for the solution for eternal youth, there is no shortage of advice on have a good rest, on the importance of hydration both in terms of the water you drink daily and of moisturizing products.

Each of these remedies certainly has foundations, studies that can tell us that in fact they are safe and effective remedies. We’re sorry to disappoint you though, because the real problem is that they are not enough.

Il Dott. Mosley, noted for arriving at the age of 66 with extremely youthful and supple skin, he claims to have undergone any kind of treatment. He repeatedly declares that he burned his face with lamps and remedies that were like real torture. But then one fine day here is the light bulb that turns on and understands howthe secret of her smooth skin (which some gossips say is the result of the surgeon), it’s in what he eats.

Why wrinkles appear

Wrinkles are a beauty flaw that we all know and that we will all have to face one day. Needless to hope it doesn’t happen, there are those who are victims before, those after, but wrinkles are very democratic and spare no one. On the appearance of these furrows on the face contribute a set of both genetic and environmental factors. As for the latter we could indicate failure to use plumping creams, excessive exposure to the sun, unhealthy diet.

But wrinkles appear due to the passage of time which makes the skin less elastic. Over the years, yes reduces the production of collagen and elastin. A slow process, due to thecellular aging.

Sharpei – Pexel

Nutrition and youth

It is useless to hide that diet also affects cellular aging and therefore the appearance of wrinkles. Some specific studies have indicated how it is necessary to add fruit and vegetables, rich in carotenoids, to one’s diet. We can find them all over the orange, red and yellow fruits and vegetables. Therefore, for the well-being of the skin it is advisable to consume carrots constantly but also tomatoes, peppers, beets, etc. etc.

Specifically the beta-carotene has a significant antioxidant activity able to optimize fabrics and their composition. Its effectiveness is greatly reduced by bad habits such as smoking and excessive exposure to the sun without protection.

