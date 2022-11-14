Many have tried to lose weight by following a properly balanced diet made by a specialist but they did not know that this small trick was enough to obtain better results, which was revealed by a latest discovery made by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston (United States ). The study was published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

The discovery is recent and promises to make big changes in the lifestyle of many people to help them lose weight. According to this study, in fact, to lose weight, as well as a healthy and balanced diet, it is necessary to eat at specific times in order to leave the body time to keep the substances it needs and eliminate waste. The main theory of this study is that the researchers found that concentrating the day’s meals over ten hours is healthier and helps you lose weight in a balanced way by reducing both body weight and fat mass. The right time to have dinner would therefore be 17:00, calculating that breakfast is made around 7:30 -8: 00 in the morning.

Eating late makes you fat

According to the aforementioned study, therefore, eating beyond the 10-hour period started with breakfast would be detrimental to our line and. then, potentially, also for our health. The results were obtained by analyzing a sample of 16 overweight people who showed a high level of appetite. The researchers then measured, through blood samples, their body temperature levels, energy expenditure, body adipose tissue samples. The research was carried out by having these people eat three times a day, only one group of them ate at these times 9:00, 13; 00 and 17:00 while the others at these times: 13:00, 17:00 and 21:00.

The research findings were therefore surprising: in fact, research participants who ate later had lower levels of the hormone leptin that indicates satiety while they more than doubled levels of hunger. Genetic tests therefore seem to suggest that there is fat growth also goes hand in hand with eating later in the day because in doing so you burn 60 less kcal every day and therefore it is easy to understand how this means that you will gain weight. So say goodbye to snacks, both if you want to stay in line and if you want to lose weight!

