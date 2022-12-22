Diet (web photo)

Many often wonder what are the perfect ways to lose weight, but they don’t know that – among these – there is also a methone to see one’s life lengthen. In fact, there are simple rules that allow you to live longer and longer. Here is the foolproof method!

It is a very simple way that allows you to lose weight without particular suffering or excessive deprivation. It’s just called ‘The diet that extends life‘ and helps to find the perfect shape ea ensure good body metabolism. In fact, nutrition plays a very important role for one’s health and for one’s psychophysical well-being.

A group of Norwegian experts has now shown that the food eaten can lengthen life: the important thing is to take it in the right way!

The diet that extends life

Longevity is certainly among the greatest dreams of every person, and some scholars have revealed what are the tricks to ensure a longer life. First of all, avoid smoking, limit the consumption of alcohol and follow a healthy and balanced dietto. All methods, these, which can bring many benefits to one’s daily life and which can guarantee an extension of life. According to a very recent study, following a balanced diet can to live even a decade longer.

The diet to be followed must in fact include the intake of grains, nuts, vegetables, legumes, eggs, dairy products, fish and fruit. You should also avoid the consumption of red meat and sugary drinks. The study was published in Plos Medicine, according to which it would be good to follow this diet starting from the age of 20 in order to increase longevity of at least 10 years.

If up to the age of 60, instead, there was a consumption of red meat, sugary drinks, alcohol and unhealthy foods, one can still change one’s diet. In this caselongevity would increase by about 8 years. If, on the other hand, the aforementioned food plan is adopted by a person over 80, then it would be the possibility of extending life by about 3 and a half years.

The new discoveries of scholars

After these studies – which have in fact examined the important issue of longevity due to nutrition -, the researchers also explained what specific foods require. For some food groups – such as legumes – a high intake is required. These studies are clearly estimates based on average life expectancy: in addition to nutrition, they exist many other factors that affect a person’s life span.

In fact, the study does not take into consideration previous pathologies or physical exercise. What is certain is certainly the great impact that nutrition has on the body. It is still not very clear how foods affect life expectancy, but it is known that some foods may contain antioxidants and therefore substances capable of slowing down cellular damage (which leads precisely to earlier aging). Other foods feature instead anti-inflammatory properties which slow down the onset of chronic diseases.

Healthy eating is certainly good for everything, and it is advisable to follow all the indications they lead to a correct and healthy lifestyle.

