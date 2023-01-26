Home Health Diet, don’t think that skipping meals helps you lose weight: the consequences can be serious
Health

Diet, don’t think that skipping meals helps you lose weight: the consequences can be serious

by admin
Diet, don’t think that skipping meals helps you lose weight: the consequences can be serious

Skipping meals could hinder weight loss, not only the consequences can be truly unthinkable

Our body must not undergo sudden fluctuations and changes, especially when we aim to lose weight consequences Skipping meals can be really serious.

Intermittent fasting negative health consequences | momstyle

In a well-balanced diet, attention must be paid to one aspect that should not be underestimated. Which? The leap of the sure. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner must be respected for the right reasons.

In no way should one give gods sharp signals and discontinuous to our body: this could compromise our metabolism and its functioning.

Fast diets and intermittent fasting: this is how not only do they not work, but they are harmful to health

This is not a simple and cheap affair complicated. But a really complicated issue. According to scientific research, skipping breakfast or lunch can have negative effects on our well-being, on our health.

In particular, the study published in the scientific journal Journal of The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics which aims at analyze aspects negatives related to skipping meals.

The subjects of the study more than 24 thousand citizens of the United States over 40. A painstaking analysis of the problems associated with intermittent fasting, a food trend that has recently become very popular. The conclusions put pen to paper that those who consume only one meal a day are at great risk.

Weight loss should not be pursued through “trend” diets because the consequences can be very serious

Health First of all. Those who would skip a meal a day would have a higher risk of developing diseases related to cardio-circulatory. The risk is precisely early death in subjects who skip at least one meal a day.

See also  Streaming and the 68 billion reasons why Coda won the Oscar

It would seem – according to the publication – that this habit is more of those who have the habit of smoking and / or drinking. Lifestyle, therefore, has a great impact on mortality.

Intermittent fasting negative health consequences
Intermittent fasting negative health consequences | momstyle

Skipping breakfast carries a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, while skipping lunch or dinner would increase the mortality risk in general. A real problem, a widespread trend even among those who have the habit of consuming unhealthy snacks and unhealthy foods in general.

This leads to the conclusion that it is always better to avoid clinging to diets that are trending at the moment they promise results fast e super. What is good for the body is a diet that is as complete and balanced as possible in respect of portions, times, meals and micro and macro nutrients. Lots of sport and little sedentary life closes the circle towards well-being and psychophysical health.

You may also like

Daniele Luttazzi turns 62: the degree in medicine,...

Avian flu in Spain, fears for a new...

Expired Yogurt: Here’s What Really Happens If You...

Covid, the damage of fatal pneumonia even months...

What is it and what are the symptoms...

Broken heart: causes, symptoms, dangers

Eating dark chocolate is good for your health:...

What are the benefits of honey? Here is...

What happens if I eat bad fish? “Caution”

More telemedicine to reduce waiting lists: specialists connected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy