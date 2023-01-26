Skipping meals could hinder weight loss, not only the consequences can be truly unthinkable

Our body must not undergo sudden fluctuations and changes, especially when we aim to lose weight consequences Skipping meals can be really serious.

In a well-balanced diet, attention must be paid to one aspect that should not be underestimated. Which? The leap of the sure. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner must be respected for the right reasons.

In no way should one give gods sharp signals and discontinuous to our body: this could compromise our metabolism and its functioning.

Fast diets and intermittent fasting: this is how not only do they not work, but they are harmful to health

This is not a simple and cheap affair complicated. But a really complicated issue. According to scientific research, skipping breakfast or lunch can have negative effects on our well-being, on our health.

In particular, the study published in the scientific journal Journal of The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics which aims at analyze aspects negatives related to skipping meals.

The subjects of the study more than 24 thousand citizens of the United States over 40. A painstaking analysis of the problems associated with intermittent fasting, a food trend that has recently become very popular. The conclusions put pen to paper that those who consume only one meal a day are at great risk.

Weight loss should not be pursued through “trend” diets because the consequences can be very serious

Health First of all. Those who would skip a meal a day would have a higher risk of developing diseases related to cardio-circulatory. The risk is precisely early death in subjects who skip at least one meal a day.

It would seem – according to the publication – that this habit is more of those who have the habit of smoking and / or drinking. Lifestyle, therefore, has a great impact on mortality.

Skipping breakfast carries a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, while skipping lunch or dinner would increase the mortality risk in general. A real problem, a widespread trend even among those who have the habit of consuming unhealthy snacks and unhealthy foods in general.

This leads to the conclusion that it is always better to avoid clinging to diets that are trending at the moment they promise results fast e super. What is good for the body is a diet that is as complete and balanced as possible in respect of portions, times, meals and micro and macro nutrients. Lots of sport and little sedentary life closes the circle towards well-being and psychophysical health.