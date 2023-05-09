Diet during pregnancy: calories, fish, nuts and supplements. The guide for mother and child

Eating for two? Pregnancy is not a disease, but it is a delicate and important period and nutrition can help or, in some cases, harm. It is therefore right to pay attention not so much to the quantities that do not change much, but to certain types of foods or micronutrients (vitamins and some essential minerals).

The motto “eat for two” is outdated: the common sense consideration is that those who are overweight must try to gain less and those who are underweight must strive to have a sufficient diet. Less obvious is the advice to calibrate one’s diet with the gradual growth of the child: in the first quarter the mother’s needs vary very little, but as the pregnancy progresses it increases.

How many more calories? Talking about women with average body size and no pathologies, from the second to third trimester onwards, one can think of supplementing the daily diet, but by how much? «On average about 300-350 kcal per day – he replies George Doneganifood technologist and nutrition expert —: 50 grams of bread (an average sandwich) provides about 140 kcal and therefore already two sandwiches may be enough. Above all, it is a question of abounding a little more with dishes of pasta, rice, or cereals in general (even during breakfast) ».

The fetus takes its calcium from the mother’s bones and teeth Important role in this period play the micronutrients, vitamins and minerals which help build the organs of the fetus and cover the greatest needs of the mother in this period. «There is one possible problem from which it is good to beware calcium deficiency – observes the expert -: the requirement increases slightly (also because the ability to absorb it from food increases during pregnancy), but if this requirement is not covered, the fetus takes its calcium from the mother’s bones and teeth, which could then find itself in shortage. THE dairy products therefore they remain a fundamental food and water with at least 250 mg of calcium per liter can also be added to their consumption».

The role of nuts Minerals and good fats are also significantly present in nuts, a real health elixir: «The polyunsaturated fats contained in nuts are used to build cell membranes and the nervous system: from this point of view the nut is a real natural supplementas well as being an important source of minerals, including the soccer», recalls Donegani.

Recommended “over-the-counter” integrations Some integrations are recommended «by mouth», to buy at the pharmacy under medical supervision, because they give the safety of adequate intake. For years in first place there is thefolic acid: «Especially fundamental in the first quarter, it should be taken even before conception – recalls the specialist -: it prevents important malformations, such as spina bifida ».

There is now a tendency to integrate the ferrobecause the fetus and the placenta need hemoglobin: «The best source of iron remains there carne (especially the red one), which not all mothers eat (it contains heme iron, a particularly assimilable form of iron, different from the non-heme forms found in vegetables). And for those who practice a diet vegan you also need to ensure the right vitamin requirement B12important for the nervous system of the unborn child”.

Fibers yes, but be careful There are some friendly foods that promote absorption of the aforementioned minerals and others that hinder it: «Exaggerating with food integral can lead to difficulty in absorbing the calcium and iron – says the nutritionist -. Since the fibers are useful for the digestive system (which becomes less tonic during pregnancy) you can opt for wholemeal cereals for breakfast, but enriched in iron and calcium. Tea and coffee also contain tannins, which inhibit calcium absorption, but just don’t overdo it. Iron-friendly foods are sources of vitamin C: for example, seasoning spinach with lemon allows for excellent absorption of the iron they contain».

Fish is good for you, but in the right doses The protein they are called "the building blocks of our body" because they are used to build new tissues: "The protein requirement during pregnancy does not increase much – explains Donegani -, just increase a little bit the consumption, of 10-20%especially of pesce (secondly, eggs, meat, cheese and legumes). But be careful with some types of fish: unfortunately what we bring to the table may contain residues ofpollution. Small oily fish, such as mackerel and sardines (rich in omega 3, precious for the construction of nervous tissue), should be preferred, however limiting yourself to 350 grams per week, an amount that allows you to enjoy the maximum benefits without any risk».

The risk of toxoplasmosis Since toxoplasma is spread mainly through cat feces, everything collected on the ground becomes particularly at risk (see the toxoplasmosis fact sheet HERE, ndr). If you are negative on the toxo test, it becomes particularly important to subject fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw very thorough washing, not only made by soaking, but in running water and baking soda. Attention is also needed for meat in general, which must be very well cooked. Raw cured meats should be avoided: «There may be an exception for raw ham bearing the DOP brand – adds Donegani -, because studies have shown that toxoplasma is eliminated during curing. THE cured meats are however to be limited because, if on the one hand they are a good source of iron and noble proteins, on the other hand they bring quantities of sale in excess and, in general, nitrates and nitrites which are to be avoided, especially raw sausages».

No to alcohol Absolute ban on alcohol: «There is no safe dose in pregnancy among alcoholic beverages (even light ones). Alcohol passes through the placenta and if it reaches the child, who is not prepared to metabolize it, it can cause damage, for example during tissue formation and cell division», explains the specialist, referring to the dangerous «fetal alcohol syndrome».

For the mother: veins, capillaries and cellulite Against the difficulties of the tissues of the mother's body, for example the stretch marks, varicose veins, exposed capillaries and nosebleeds it is worth focusing on some foods that are particularly rich in substances antioxidanti: «Especially the red fruit (like blueberries) which keeps the blood capillaries elastic – clarifies Donegani -. Berries generally also help not to give up something sweet in case you suffer from pregnancy (or gestational) diabetes. A particularly important food during pregnancy for both mother and child is alsoextra virgin olive oil of olive, very rich in oleic acid, effective in maintaining the bloodstream efficient".

Against nausea During pregnancy it is often a problem to eat a lot and have very elaborate and rich meals. There digestion is not easyespecially in the last few months, while nausea may arise in the first few months: «For the mother, who usually has a less tonic digestive system, in the case of nausea and heartburn, the intake of particularly digestible and the advice to exclude fried foods or particularly elaborate dishes», says the expert.

Are sweets allowed? Mothers-to-be must stay watch out for sweets, because during pregnancy even those who have never had problems before can run into “gestational diabetes”, which can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy and at the time of delivery, as well as fetal malformations and/or intrauterine death. About 6-7% of all pregnancies are complicated by diabetes (more than 40,000 women in Italy every year). This is why «we need to limit sweets and focus on those less “sugars” – advises the expert -. You can bet on dark chocolate: some studies have shown that 3 squares (30 g) a day are good for expectant mothers, also helping them to better bear any depression after childbirth».

Sweeteners to avoid If it is not good to exceed with sugar, can sweeteners be consumed as an alternative, especially added to carbonated drinks? «Particular attention is required during pregnancy, because for each synthetic sweetener the EFSA tables (the European Food Safety Authority) specify a “safety dose” which, however, is measured in relation to the kilos of body weight an adult. In any case, the fetus receives a much higher quantity of sweetener than it can handle», concludes the expert.