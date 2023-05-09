Diet during pregnancy: calories, fish, nuts and supplements. The guide for mother and child

Pregnancy is not a disease, but a delicate and important period e nutrition can help or, in some cases, harm. It is therefore right to pay attention not so much to the quantities that do not change much, but to certain types of foods or micronutrients (vitamins and some essential minerals).

The motto eating for two is outdated: the common sense consideration that those who are overweight must try to gain less and those who are underweight must make an effort to have a sufficient diet. Less obvious is the advice to calibrate one’s diet with the gradual growth of the child: in the first quarter the mother’s needs vary very little, but as the pregnancy progresses it increases.