When on a diet, every meal becomes important in finding the right balance between calorie and energy. Dinner has always been the most satisfying moment of eating habits and the meal to which more time is often offered.

A copious and good dinner is a pleasant moment to spend with family or friends and, if you do it occasionally, you shouldn’t blame yourself. In most cases, however, due to today’s rhythms and working hours, we are used to having a frugal and quick breakfast, having lunch with a sandwich, not snacking in the middle of the morning and afternoon, so when it comes to dinner we he is ravenous and almost always actually eats too much.

Our way of life has made dinner the main meal of the day, the moment where the family reunites and the opportunity to eat a well-cooked first and second course, drink wine, then go beyond the limit with calories. To have a regular diet that also allows us to lose weight we must know how to balance ourselves.

Diet: Eat these things for dinner and you will lose weight fast

Dinner should be consumed 2 to 3 hours before going to bed to allow time for digestion. If you dine close to bedtime and eat very fatty foods or particularly “generous” portions, you run the risk of facilitating various gastrointestinal disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux at night and abdominal swelling upon awakening.

For this not to happen, avoid: eating fried foods, boiled meat and sausages such as salami, mortadella, sausage. Then avoid drinking more than a 125 ml glass of wine or 330 ml of beer and eat sweets at the end of the meal rich in simple sugars and fats or creamy ice creams. These are all foods that need a long and quiet digestion.

If you do not have the balance for every meal, do not make a drama of it, try to get it with meals for the whole day or at most for the whole week, without forgetting that in any case, you must introduce calories from carbohydrates and proteins to each meal. .

Eating well to sleep better, avoiding getting fat, must become a daily habit, a habit that benefits health. So follow these tips well to find the right balance.