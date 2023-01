10/12 ©Getty

TOTAL KILOS IN TOTAL DAYS: THE FAST DIETS/2 – Once the kilos lost with an ineffective and often dangerous diet have been regained, the instinct is to start another one, thus giving life to the so-called “yo-yo effect”. What you need to do, if you want to lose weight in a healthy way, is “contact a doctor who, on the basis of individual characteristics, establishes a diet that guarantees gradual weight loss by ensuring all the nutrients the body needs to be healthy”