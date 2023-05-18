Diet for menopausal and non-menopausal women: how to vary it according to age

Every age has its own diet, especially for women. It seems trivial, but when it comes to nutrition it’s not so obvious. We tend to eat the same foods in the same quantities often, yet the various developmental stages of life they plan to do some small but significant variations. The Doctor talks about it Clare Boscaronutritionist at the Zucchi Clinical Institutes and at the San Siro Clinical Institute: “In the various evolutionary stages of women, the common denominator is need for vitamins and calcium, the latter, in particular, often lacking. It is the case of pregnancy and menopause, two moments that require mineral salts and vitamins in greater quantities. Where can we find them without resorting to supplements? First of all in water, where calcium is highly bio-available. For adequate hydration, unsweetened hot or cold herbal teas are also good”.

Tap or bottled water? — Is tap water or bottled water preferable? "Tap water is safe and controlled, but not being able to know its nutritional values ​​it is difficult to know which mineral is more or less present. In phases of life in which a specific need arises, such as menopause, it is preferable to choose oligomineral waters bottled, richer in minerals, which are able to compensate for sweating caused by hot flashes and compensate for calcium deficiency. Even in summer, mineralized water is recommended, because sweating is greater and it is necessary to compensate for the loss of liquids through sweat".

good habits for all ages — Basic rule that apply to every developmental stage of women is to limit, or rather, eliminate alcohol altogetherboth for a matter of excess calories (those of alcohol are empty calories, which do not provide any nutrients) and for the risk factor associated with its consumption: alcohol, of any strength and type, is carcinogenic. As well as smoking, which should be eliminated completely. “At any age it is good to moderate the consumption of sweets and increase physical activity”, continues Dr. Boscaro.

nutrition during the fertile period — Among the general indications for all ages is that of following a complete, varied and balanced diet. Which translates into daily consumption of seasonal fruit and vegetables, carbohydrates from whole sources and proteins. “During the woman’s fertile period, iron must be supplemented to compensate for the blood loss of menstruation: if one follows an omnivorous diet there is no need to supplement iron and vitamin B12, while with vegetarian and vegan diets, attention must be paid to any deficiencies. In this case it is good to be followed by a nutritionist or a dietician. In general, it is sufficient to draw on protein sources and insert them in each meal, together with vegetables and fruitsof which 5 servings should be consumed per day (3 vegetables only).