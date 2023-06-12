Diet for the beach body: do without ice cream? Not with this weight loss variant

Losing weight for the beach figure means giving up everything that is delicious. But is that true? On this diet, you can even eat your ice cream—if you pay attention to one very specific thing.

Are you on a diet for the summer figure and would like to lose small love handles and still enjoy the summer in all its facets? Your favorite ice cream from your favorite ice cream parlor a few streets away is one of them?

Then go for it! Because even on a diet, eating ice cream is allowed. Does that sound almost too good to be true? However, it is actually possible.

The secret is called “Flexible Dieting” or ‘IIFYM’ – If it fit’s your macros.

Eat ice cream while losing weight? Works with Flexible Dieting

The “Flexible Dieting” is also known under the expression ” I f I t F its Y our M akros” (IIFYM) – in German ‘if it fits in your macros’.

This is not a diet, but a healthy form of nutrition for more balance and well-being. Even bodybuilders have been using this system for many years. Muscle building and fat loss are supported by flexible eating.

To get a shapely, fit body you can eat any food – there are no prohibitions on flexible dieting. Each of us is individual, no two are alike. That’s why it’s important to tailor your diet to suit you.

What should be considered when flexible dieting?

The highlight: Everything you eat should be recorded in terms of calories with a fitness tracker or with the help of a calorie tracker app. As long as you do not exceed the daily basal metabolic rate, but are still 250 to 500 calories below, you will automatically lose weight – calorie deficit is the magic word.

Macros are “macronutrients”—carbohydrates, fats, and protein. These three main nutrients are mainly tracked. In a diet or in the muscle building phase, the ratio should be as follows:

45 percent carbohydrates

30 percent fat

25 percent protein

Pros and Cons of Flexible Dieting

The main benefit of flexible dieting, as the name suggests, is that high degree of flexibility . Eating ice cream or a spontaneous pizza evening with friends and family is possible – as long as it fits into the calorie balance.

You get an insight into how many calories food and dishes contain and quickly get a feeling for what is healthy and unhealthy.

Furthermore, “binge eating” is avoided thanks to “flexible dieting”. Binge eating describes an eating disorder in which those affected repeatedly become victims of periodic food cravings.

This leads to a complete loss of control over one’s own eating behavior, because during this time one does not eat out of hunger but, for example, out of emotional stress. With this eating behavior, high-fat or sweet foods are usually eaten – up to a strong feeling of fullness. Afterwards, those affected feel disgusted with themselves, followed by severe feelings of guilt.

Since there are no bans on “flexible dieting”, ravenous hunger attacks and thus binge eating are avoided.

The disadvantage of “flexible dieting” could be that the constant, complete, detailed counting of calories is very time-consuming and could also be done half-heartedly after a while.

Because not only the macronutrients should be kept in mind, but also the micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. This is especially important for those who do physical sports and therefore need a well-functioning body. Without micronutrients, the body is not very efficient.

And that brings us to the topic: “Flexible” dieting is not a free ticket to treat yourself to chocolate, fries or pizza without hesitation. They should also be the exception rather than the rule with this type of diet.

Feasting on losing weight?

Does it really make sense to treat yourself to everything in a diet or in a muscle building phase? This is what our FIT FOR FUN nutritionist Andra Schmidt from “Flexible Dieting” thinks:

“I think it makes sense to have ice cream or the trendy Beyond Meat burger in the summer. Eating should be fun. There’s nothing worse than banning yourself from food and running the risk of slipping into an eating disorder. If there are no prohibitions, there is also no feeling of guilt. Goodbye cravings. Goodbye binge eating.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that you should make yourself comfortable on the sofa with an ice cream sundae or pizza every day. Stick to your macros and micronutrients, cook fresh and balanced, and train as often as you like throughout the week without putting yourself under pressure.”

Antonia Hagedorn, Andra Schmidt