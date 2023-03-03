Thinking of putting the whole family on a diet? Here’s what you should know before you do it: rules, tips, and benefits.

In family it can often be difficult to please everyone at the table. Especially when someone has to start following one diet well need.

What can be done in these cases? Is it possible to make everyone follow the same diet? If you don’t want to make a mistake, continue reading our article today. In the following paragraphs, in fact, you will find a series of advice and indications that can be of great help to you.

Diet for the whole family: is it possible?

There is no explicit rule against put the whole family on a diet. However, the important thing is to take into account some differences based on the age and needs of the various members of the family unit. Children, for example, cannot follow diets that are too drastic, nor can adolescents and the elderly. Surely, though, there is a way to please everyone with impressive health benefits. In general, we can in fact say that adopting a healthy and balanced diet is a good habit for anyone. In this regard, one could opt for the Mediterranean dietwith some differences depending on the needs of each.

How to please everyone at the table

The Mediterranean diet undoubtedly constitutes a good solution for the whole family. This diet, in fact, is based on the intake of cereals, preferably wholemeal, healthy proteins such as fish, white meat and legumes, vegetables and fruit at each meal. Also, limit the consumption of red meat, cured meats, eggs and sweets, which can only be eaten a few times a week. To these basic indications, some distinctions can then be added according to the needs of the members of the family nucleus.

For example, if mom and dad want to lose a few extra pounds, it’s possible to replace the weekly cheat with healthier dishes or avoid eating sweets, preferring fruit or yogurt. Or, again, you can cook the same ingredients for everyone, but prefer less caloric cooking techniques for those who need to lose weight. To all this, you can add some good habits such as drinking lots of water to give an immediate sense of satiety. If the problem is instead to be able to get the little ones to eat fruit and vegetables, the best system is to offer them in the form of juices, smoothies and centrifuges. Otherwise, you can always try to disguise these ingredients within other preparations. In any case, however, parents must always set a good example! If in doubt, do not hesitate to contact your trusted doctor.