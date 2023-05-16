Home » Diet, here comes the chewing-gum that makes the desire for sweets disappear: the results of the study are surprising
Here comes a new ally for the diet, aimed at stopping the craving for sweets: it is a chewing gum that totally blocks the desire to eat these products.

For the swimsuit rehearsal, are you following a healthy and correct diet but are you tired of feeling peckish for sweets, especially in the evening hours? You may not know it, but a ‘method’ has been studied that is right for you. It’s about a very simple chewing-gum, capable of immediately curbing the desire for sweets.

What is the chewing gum diet and how does it work?

Sounds like fantasy but it’s reality! The future for those who follow a diet, who need to lose weight and don’t want to resort to drugs or interventions, therefore, could soon change. Let’s talk about in concrete help that it is not a drugtherefore suitable for widespread and non-specific consumption only for some.

The chewing gum that helps in the diet

Dieting is never easy! Whether it’s a big one loss of weight that in cases where there are excess kilos located in some areas that are difficult to eliminate, following a restricted diet is never easy. Yes, there are natural remedies and hunger breakers to meet these needs, it is true. Nothing, however, is like a healthy and balanced diet and physical activity, considered the only valid systems for a perfect state of health.

gum diet sweets
Goodbye to sweets thanks to chewing gum (tantasalute.it)

The news is called Sweet Victory and it is a tire created by an Israeli start-up. Chewed for a few minutes and is immediately active, it induces not to desire food such as sweets and the like for up to a maximum of two hours. Don’t worry, it’s not a chemical product or drug but a natural substance: the Gymnema Sylvester, a plant that has been used for 2,000 years in Ayurvedic medicine.

See also  Rheumatology: the appeal to institutions to guarantee therapies to patients

Her property have always been known but only now has the ability to block sugar cravings and slow down its absorption in the intestine. This therefore helps on the one hand not to eat it and on the other to lose weight thanks to the delay in assimilation. There are no side effects or problems and it can be used as a very good remedy for weight loss.

FoodNavigator makes it known that the company that has dealt with its development has demonstrated great results during medical tests. The volunteers were aged between 25 and 45 and wanted to lose weight but weren’t on a diet. They started chewing the gum twice a week three times a day then after each main meal. When they wanted to eat a sweet they used chewing gum. From the day after, therefore, immediately 53% showed a reduced desire for sugar, a percentage that reached 79% in just two days.

After the 2 weeks of treatment 87% of people lost weight, an average of 1.3 kg. A significant issue considering that the subjects were not on a diet. However, the revolution is also another because 80% of the volunteers later reported that they ate less and had better control over the food consumption of sweets.

