Diet: how to lose 6 kg in 30 days without going hungry

The 6 kilos diet is a real winning ally because it allows you to lose weight with a healthy and balanced diet.

There are no miracle foods or instant diets but healthy diets which must be followed scrupulously and which therefore offer great results even in a short time.

With the six kilos diet it is possible lose excess weight in a rather short period of time, with all the healthy and nutritious foods without deficiencies and without introducing anything particular into the daily regimen.

Diet: how to lose weight fast

The slimming diet allows you to get great benefit, the loss of 6 kilos of body fat within a month, without many sacrifices other than the obvious ones when following a healthy and balanced diet.

Il meal plan must be followed to the letter, it was devised by the specialists of Elle and therefore is based on a low-calorie diet to be followed for a maximum period of 45 days. The goal is to allow the body to lose about 1 kilo per week, this means cutting all the excesses. The fundamental principle, as with any diet, is not to eliminate foods that offer everything you need in terms of vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

Diet regimen 6 kg in 30 days

The diet was developed by experts in the field, therefore it is safe and must however be followed carefully without changes, under penalty of invalidity of the nutritional regimen for weight loss. However, it should be remembered that each organism is different from the other, therefore each person needs special and targeted attention for their daily needs. For this reason, we always recommend consulting a specialist when intending to undertake similar weight loss programmes.

Returning to the above diet, let’s see in more detail what it consists of. To the morning you can start by drinking a glass of water and lemon, a fruit smoothie and a cup of vegetable milk. As snack instead it is useful to eat low-fat yogurt or fresh seasonal fruit.

A lunch carbohydrates are foreseen: therefore 60 grams of pasta, rice, bread, cereals, to be preferred wholemeal. These should be seasoned with tomato sauce, vegetables, legumes. The important thing is to always alternate and therefore give variability to the body by using wheat, wholemeal, rice, soy, spelt, cereal grain pasta, etc… in this way the meal will also be very appetizing. It is also possible to dress with raw extra virgin olive oil.

A cena instead a vegetable purée with raw oil (1 tablespoon) and a little grated cheese, or steamed or foil-baked fish with seasonal vegetables. The fish can be replaced with turkey breast, skinless skewered chicken, lean meat such as stew or soy, seitan and more. This doesn’t mean not going out anymore but simply learning how to manage your diet: if one evening you party with friends, for example, the next day it is good to eliminate something to improve your general intake.