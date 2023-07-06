Diet in menopause: diet and foods to avoid to maintain weight

The menopausal diet is essential not only to maintain weight and avoid gaining weight but also to manage all the symptoms.

For many people it may be nothing or even a ‘simple’ moment of life, for those women, however, who have ‘experienced’ it on their own skin, menopause is anything but.

In fact, it refers to a difficult moment in life where the body changes and faces a new beginningnot always physically pleasant.

Hormonal changes, Mood swings and hot flashes are some of the features you have to deal with, but how is it possible to maintain your weight during menopause?

Diet in menopause: how to avoid gaining weight

In hormonal changes it is very easy to gain weight even for women who have always maintained a perfect shape up to that point. For this reason it is essential to understand how to deal with this step from a food point of view.

What to eat and what to avoid in menopause (tantasalute.it)

When menopause comes, so does menopause climacteric syndrome that is, that set of disorders that also lead to an accumulation of fat. This is essentially due to estrogen which is progressively reduced. Among the pathologies that can occur are osteoporosis, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, hyperglycemia and cardiovascular problems. Nutrition also helps in prevention.

They must never be missing: Vitamin D and calcium for bones. Instead, it is necessary to reduce the intake of sodium, alcohol, oxalates, phytates and tannins. It’s better to arrive already normal weight so that you can better face this moment, losing weight is therefore essential before, not during. By reducing saturated fats and cholesterol, it is also possible to keep metabolic pathologies at bay. It is also better to increase i unsaturated fats they omega 3. And finally, nutrients such as antioxidants, fiber and potassium. Dietary phytosterols should also be reduced.

The menopause diet must provide everything. Therefore, no ingredient should be eliminated but simply make some changes. At breakfast you can drink a cup of semi-skimmed milk with muesli and fruit. The snack can consist of an apple and rice cakes. For lunch, instead, pasta with tomato without salt and a sprinkling of Parmesan or fish fillets with a side of vegetables and a slice of bread. As a snack, a yogurt with frittata and for the evening edamame or cottage cheese and vegetables, wholemeal bread and a drizzle of oil.

You can also discuss with your doctor to work at hormone replacement therapy which therefore allows you to manage the symptoms and also the body weight. Obviously in this case it is a decision to be made with your doctor who will prescribe analyzes and therefore therapies to follow.

