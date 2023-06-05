Diet of Dr. Nowzaradan, how to lose kg in a week: rules and menus

Finally the diet of dr. Nowzaradan is no longer a mystery! The doctor is among the best known in the world, like his techniques.

The warm season is about to arrive and with it the desire to get back in shape. Many are looking for remedies to lose those hated extra pounds, so here’s a diet became famous. It is about the diet of the famous Dr Nowzaradan, the doctor who has helped hundreds of people lose weight. It is one of the protagonists of Lives to the Limit, the docu-series aired on Real Time.

The program tells of the difficult weight loss journey that patients face in his clinic. Nowzaradan is more than just a doctor for them, he is a support, a coach, a point of reference. The doctor, in more than one interview stated that he is sometimes “forced” to be harsh with the patients of the clinic, because if he didn’t show himself so strong to them, he would risk seeing all the efforts made in vain.

The Diet of Dr. Nowzaradan, that’s what it predicts

Losing weight is not easy, especially for those people who suffer from obesity and that like the protagonists of Vite al Limite they must undergo the bariatric surgery. Viewers are aware of the great results that the diet followed by the doctor’s patients can achieve, his diet is very effective and allows you to lose up to 2kg per weekthere are those who managed to lose 20 kg in a few weeks.

It should be noted that the diet in question has been studied for patients suffering from chronic obesity and, is therefore not suitable for anyone who is in overweight and in any case, before embarking on a slimming journey, it is advisable to consult your doctor. But what does the doctor’s particular diet include?

First of all, it provides for a number of frequent but small quantities of meals, sugary drinks, sweets, fried foods and snacks are not contemplated. So at breakfast one is expected yogurt macro and sugar-free coffee with skim milk. For the mid-morning snack you can choose between a egg or 50 grams of bresaola.

For lunch instead lean meat such as chicken breast, turkey, lean veal or fish with a side of vegetables. In the afternoon, a hard-boiled egg as a snack. It is therefore a diet that excludes the consumption of carbohydrates. It should be reiterated that this is a diet designed for people with obesity and not for those who are overweight or slightly overweight.