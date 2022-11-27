The diet of each of us should be rich and varied in such a way as to provide our body with all the necessary components. If this doesn’t happen and you suddenly eliminate a food present in many substances, the risks may be just around the corner.

Being on a diet doesn’t necessarily mean reducing portions or eliminating those foods that can make us fat, but also simply trying to have a diet that is rich in all the components that our body should never lack. Essential are, for example, proteins, vitamins and carbohydrates. Sometimes, however, perhaps out of laziness or because we have little time to devote to cooking, we end up eating quickly without giving too much weight to this and the consequences that this way of acting could cause.

Having a balanced diet is essential

We all have rather defined food tastes, which sometimes lead us to indulge in some whim when given the opportunity, especially when maybe you’re down in the dumps. This is the case, for example, of chocolate, which many love to eat when they are in front of the TV in the evening or of various types of cakes, suitable not only when there is an event to celebrate.

Inevitably, however, this behavior may not be suitable for those who are on a diet and is trying, not without difficulty, to lose a few extra pounds. In these cases, in fact, a nutritionist usually imposes rather rigid regimes, even if it is often allowed at least once a week to be able to go against it.

Even the most attentive can only ask yourself what might be, on the contrary, the consequences that may occur if instead the organism were to be deprived of a fundamental component. This is the case, for example, of sugar, which is not only found in a dessert but also in many other foods that we consume on a daily basis. This is precisely why it should be consumed in moderation.

Is cutting out sugar good or bad?

If you really want to understand the effects that a food can have on our body, the litmus test can come by trying to eliminate it at least partially from the diet. Emblematic is what can happen if you remove sugar from your diet even for just a month.

Eating it is easier than you might think since it is also present, for example, in carbonated drinks and fruit juices, mayonnaise, ketchup and various condiments, breadings, packaged snacks, cured meats, sausages and cold cuts, just to name a few.

The first effect that can be noticed is above all positive for those who are thinking of losing a few kilos, they will go away almost without realizing it. Energy can also increase: excessive quantities, in fact, cause tiredness, fatigue and drowsiness.

But that’s not all, there may be other positive aspects for mood and health in general. Eating chocolate, a piece of cake or a biscuit can make you more serene, provided however that it is not too much; if this happens, anxiety and sadness become stronger. Finally, sugar favors the formation and nourishment of bacteria, viruses and fungi, while removing it makes the immune system stronger.