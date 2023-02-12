Stop good or bad foods. Yes to a balanced lifestyle

The diet not eating habits are, at this time, the public health factor that can most help us prevent numerous diseases, from different types of cancer until the diabetes. Eating is certainly a pleasure but it is certainly also a necessity. What is not lacking in all the media or in expert advice is the list of foods with almost magical powers: from those that make your stomach flat, to those that lower your cholesterol or reduce your blood sugar level.

It is certainly not a novelty to link a particular food with a beneficial property or, on the contrary, a harmful power. The grandparents had already given many samples of this approach, starting from the well-known “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”, or “the orange is gold in the morning, silver in the afternoon and lead in the evening”.

Salute, forced to consume products from the media overload

But now, in the overload of information from all sources, the conditioning, even if involuntary, is more intense and pressing and it forces you to take one product or food rather than another only on the basis of these indications. Although many medical and nutritionist communities agree that these lists lack scientific evidence, many people continue to believe them and submit to strict diets or diets.

But health is not just about eating. In fact, as the World Health Organization underlines, “health does not only mean not being affected by any pathology but it is the complete state of physical and social well-being of a person”. What is currently a common approach in the scientific world, the one particularly linked to nutrition, is that almost all the solution to problems is linked to weight reduction and the restrictions useful for achieving the goal. But the belief that this weight-loss-focused approach can be improved is slowly fading.

Health, the patient feels responsible for the results of his diet

In fact, the patient undergoes information on permitted and prohibited foods and the responsibility for achieving or not achieving the result depends only on his good will and constancy. So, according to these indications, it would be enough just to follow a list and start playing sports to get a model physique. All this often leads to frustrations in patients who feel guilty of not having reached the goal maybe just because they ate some “bad” food once more.

And it is in this delicate balance between patient and nutritionist that good and bad foods are born. It is certainly true that in nature there are foods that give more energy than others, they are richer in vitamins than others, while on the other hand there are just as many foods that are poor in nutritional powers or worse that can also be harmful if consumed in large quantities.

Health, even good foods have contraindications

Preferably the former should be consumed almost daily, the latter sporadically. And so here is the point to improve in the way we communicate. If the classification is between good and bad, eating the latter can cause a sense of guilt, a fear of even being close to getting sick.

Fortunately, the reality is more benevolent and confirms that in a balanced diet there is room for everything provided it is managed with balance. It is curious that in a world of multi-information like the present many do not know that some foods considered healthy have critical issues. For example, eggs stimulate cholesterol, rice, pasta and carbohydrates are foods that are preferable to consume during the day, not even fruit is good to eat in the evening, bananas, rich in potassium, make you fat. The delicious olives, the main elements of the Mediterranean diet, also promote weight gain. And the list of good foods but with contraindications could go on and on.

One’s secret good health it is, according to many experts, simple and at the same time complex. It’s not just a diet made up of foods considered good, but a lifestyle that includes physical activitythe levels of stress and the sleep quality. In conclusion, a lifestyle that must be guided by one simple word: balance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

