Diet, some small tips to fight hunger continues

When you’re tackling a diet, enemy number one is constant hunger: how to fight it with a few small tips.

Losing weight is certainly not a walk in the park and involves sacrifice, continuity and willpower. Not only in training, but also in resist the temptation of gluttony. It is very difficult to stay on a diet for a long time, and you are constantly hungry, especially if you are on a low-calorie diet to lose a lot of weight.

Constant hunger is bad, we always dream of consuming a sweet, letting ourselves go and ordering a good pizza, but we must resist. For many people, losing weight is a real war, an almost impossible mission to complete, and then, as soon as hunger arises, there is the risk of abandoning everything. But how to deal with constant hunger?

How to deal with continuous hunger and respect the diet

Losing weight is a challenge, and relapses are often around the corner. But is it possible to lose weight without being crushed by the pangs of hunger? According to experts, yes, just follow a few small tips. Feeling hungry it’s perfectly normal, the diet is really based on lower calorie intake, and therefore the body must adapt to the new caloric requirement imposed. However, being terribly hungry is not exactly ideal.

When hunger is excessive, then you are probably taking in too few calories. Having an excess hunger, therefore, not only is not good for a healthy and regular diet, but it risks destroying everything, giving free rein with junk food and with sweets. Furthermore, if you are under the daily caloric requirement, you are tired, unable to perform common daily tasks, lack of energy and often feel dizzy.

Eating too little, absurd as it may seem, compromises the diet itself and takes a person away from his goal. Also, you need to know deal with the so-called nervous hunger and keep it at bay, because it is harmful. Food, especially sugary and fatty food, is addictive, and it is the body itself that requires it to combat nervousness and anxiety. In this case, it is about compensatory famedifferent from the normal one.

Some strategies to avoid binge eating and resist hunger

Compensatory hunger is an emotional need, which can be replaced with a phone call to a friend, a walk, or another pleasant action that can distract from the sense of hunger. To defeat prolonged hunger, it is necessary to follow a balanced dietrich in protein, fiber and healthy fats, because they are substances that fill you up more.

We need to eat balanced meals, for keep sugar levels stable. Satiating foods to break hunger with a snack are cottage cheese, strawberries, carrots, walnuts and almonds, all foods rich in beneficial and satiating properties. Better to reduce carbohydrates, to increase the production of ketones by the liver, initiating fat burning, thus ketosis.

By reducing carbohydrates, paradoxically, hunger is less felt. Another tip is to have a light dinner, so as not to overload the stomach. Before going to bed, you can satiate yourself by consuming some food suitable and conducive to sleep. Moreover, it seems trivial, but drinking water helps defy hunger, increasing the sense of satiety. Finally, the sense of hunger is broken by doing physical activity. Training distracts and helps against binge eating.

