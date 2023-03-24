What are the foods that fill you up the most? The answer to this question is particularly important for controlling appetite and therefore body weight. There are two ways to evaluate the satiating power of foods:

Some foods are more filling than others due to their content proteins and carbohydrates. Their balance plays a crucial role. We know that protein foods are digested more slowly, giving a sense of fullness. The second is thesatiety index o fulness factor .

What is meant by satiating power?

It’s a very simple concept: a food that has more volume but the same calories as another food has a higher satiating power. If we think about it, it’s obvious: if we take longer to chew, the brain gives the body the stimulus of satiety. That’s why diets are full of vegetables, which aren’t even weighed. We can eat quite a lot of them because they have a large volume for few calories. Their strong point is the presence of fiber, which also slows down gastric emptying. Basically the food stays longer in the stomach, making you feel less hungry.

The calculation of the satiety index is based on the calories, fat, fiber and protein per hundred grams of a given food. The reference value is 2.5. Whoever is above has greater satiating capacity, while whoever is below has less.

What are the foods with the highest satiating power?

In addition to vegetables and fruit (but not juiced and centrifuged) meat and fish are also part of the group of the most satiating foods. Conversely foods high in fat and sugar are easy to chew.

The most satiating foods are:

Watermelon 4.6

Grapefruit 4.0

Carrots 3.8

Oranges 3.5

Grilled fish 3.4

Roasted chicken breast 3.3

Bodies 3.3.

The role of amino acids that raise the satiating power of foods

The satiating power of foods can also be evaluated from another aspect. Some foods also have particular amino acids. We are talking about arginine e lysinewhich has been found to be able to activate brain cells called tanicites that control appetite. By eating foods that contain it, we will feel full sooner. Here are which foods are more filling than this calculation:

Pollo

Turkey

Shoulder of pork

Cheese, especially Parmesan

Anchovies

Tuna

Mackerel

Crab

Almonds

Walnuts

Pistachio

Peanuts

Sesame seeds

Sesame paste

Sweet potatoes

Eggplant

Apricots

Avocado

Figs

Dates

Lentils

Plums.

Source: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

