I faux pas, when facing a diet, they can be around the corner and it’s not just about conscious concessions. There are, for example, several mistakes that we can commit in absolute good faith, i.e. with the belief that we are making the best choices for our health and for the recovery process. slimming. Yet it is not so. This is the case with some foods that we think may be suitable for a diet but which, on the contrary, hide pitfalls that risk frustrating the effort to lose weight. Let’s see the main ones together.

And let’s start with two words: unsweetened. This indication can, in fact, mislead us and push us to lightly eat sweets that will end up weighing down the waist. We all know how hard it is to resist a few melt-in-your-mouth candies but let’s not be fooled. The hyper-colored sugared almonds they contain fructose they are among the worst enemies of shape weight. Several studies confirm that a high consumption of fructose can lead to resistance to leptin, the hormone that reduces the appetite stimulus.

The immediate consequence is a frequent feeling of fame although the body does not actually need to take in any other food. Therefore, in the medium and long term, the risk one incurs is that of developing a condition obesity. In general, then, all highly processed foods – carbonated drinks, potato chips, packaged snacks and frozen preparations – contain many added sugars as well as saturated fats and salt, among the worst enemies of a healthy and balanced diet.

Also beware of foods such as white pasta, bread and other foods based on refined carbohydrates: in this case sugars not accompanied by an adequate amount of fiber lead to a sudden rise in blood sugar and the calories that accumulate are stored as abdominal fat. Finally, it’s better to hold back even when it comes to ice creams, especially the creamier ones that are rich in fat.