From Michael Greger’s book “Against Diets” tips to learn how to eat properly
If scrolling through the Instagram or Facebook feed you have come across a live broadcast with a character in his fifties with a toothy smile (but perhaps even a 36), super thick eyeglasses and constantly moving on his loyal treadmill , it is very probable that that gentleman was the doctor Michael Greger. Greger is an American doctor, among the world‘s most famous experts in plant-based nutrition and, among other things, he is the founder of NutritionFacts.org, a portal that collects scientifically based information, videos and research on nutrition and healthy lifestyles.
Greger is a very good essayist and one of his latest books is titled How not to diettranslated into Italian by Baldini+Castoldi with Against diets che follows his most famous (and somewhat noir title) How not to die (literally: “How not to die”) that you find here in Italy as You are what you eat. At the base of Against diets there is a very simple concept: the problem is not how much you eat but what you eat, when you eat it and how. According to Greger, the best way to lose weight does not go through feelings of guilt, diets, constraints, pills or surgery but, essentially, from the fruit and vegetable department. Greger explains, with scientific bases, the functions and effects of the individual ingredients on our body and why we should go from the concept of diet to a concept of total revision of our nutrition education. An example? A calorie of Coca-Cola is equal to one of carrots, in theory: but how long does it take to supply our body with 240 calories of sugary drink compared to the same amount in carrots? (Answer: less than 60 seconds versus 2.5 hours!).
One of the main theses of this book is precisely this, namely eat more (or better, filling up), but better (with plant-based and wholemeal foods): this is the key to losing weight. Fruits and vegetables (foods with low caloric density, satiating and with part of their volume composed of water or air), no meat and derivativesnot too much “crap” and junk food.
8 habits to start from
Greger at the end of the volume suggests twenty-one practical moves to take advantage of what he defines “Weight Loss Accelerators”: some are so easy to put into practice that you can start right away. Another fulcrum of the volume and of the Greger “method” is to make sure that these advices can become, in a short time, habits: One of the best and easiest ways to apply them. It takes our brain about 3 weeks to assimilate a new behavior making it habitual: not long, if we think about it. So let’s take a look at some of these tips:
- Preload water: that is, drink two glasses of water before each mealto start already a little fuller: it seems trivial but, actually, it works;
- Preload foods with “negative calories”: whether it’s an apple or a salad, our body burns more calories to assimilate them than it acquires by eating them. Another clever suggestion? Eat vegetables first thing in the meal: they make us feel full much sooner thanks to the convenient ratio between volume occupied and calories consumed;
- Cwave with 2 tablespoons of vinegar (salad, for example): to exploit the slimming properties of alcoholwhich our body transforms into acetic acid, eliminating all its contraindications (Greger reminds us that “from the point of view of health, the level of alcohol to be taken is zero”);
- Add two teaspoons of nutritional yeast: contain the amount of beta glucans which, according to some studies cited by Greger, facilitates weight loss. Nutritional yeast is a flavor enhancer derived from yeast (which is completely deactivated) and can be used on pasta or in various preparations: easy;
- Zero calories and air: it happens that you get hungry in the mid-afternoon. A clever idea to fill (mainly with air) are the pop corn! Possibly without salting them (too much).
- Nuts: Greger explains that despite the high caloric density, almonds, pistachios, walnuts & co. they have a satiating power (and fulfilling) such as to make us eat less during subsequent meals. In addition, part of the calories you read on the label are encapsulated in the cell walls and as they enter… they leave. The recommended amount? About 30 grams per day.
- Liquid foods vs solid foods: a food in liquid form seems to fill less than the same in solid form. So, more apples and less apple juice. Plus, they go banned once and for all sugary drinks. As? With the technique that Greger explains in the next point.
- The bus and the cravings: “cognitive defusion” is an acceptance technique whose purpose is to free ourselves from conditioning and, in the case of food, for example, the craving for chocolate. It works like this: we imagine ourselves as drivers of a bus whose passengers are thoughts. When he gets on the bus the thought of “a few squares of dark chocolate would look really good” all you have to do is be aware of it and let him “get off” at the next stop. It may not work for everyone, so the solution is not to buy that tablet at all.