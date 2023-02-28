If scrolling through the Instagram or Facebook feed you have come across a live broadcast with a character in his fifties with a toothy smile (but perhaps even a 36), super thick eyeglasses and constantly moving on his loyal treadmill , it is very probable that that gentleman was the doctor Michael Greger. Greger is an American doctor, among the world‘s most famous experts in plant-based nutrition and, among other things, he is the founder of NutritionFacts.org, a portal that collects scientifically based information, videos and research on nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Greger is a very good essayist and one of his latest books is titled How not to diettranslated into Italian by Baldini+Castoldi with Against diets che follows his most famous (and somewhat noir title) How not to die (literally: “How not to die”) that you find here in Italy as You are what you eat. At the base of Against diets there is a very simple concept: the problem is not how much you eat but what you eat, when you eat it and how. According to Greger, the best way to lose weight does not go through feelings of guilt, diets, constraints, pills or surgery but, essentially, from the fruit and vegetable department. Greger explains, with scientific bases, the functions and effects of the individual ingredients on our body and why we should go from the concept of diet to a concept of total revision of our nutrition education. An example? A calorie of Coca-Cola is equal to one of carrots, in theory: but how long does it take to supply our body with 240 calories of sugary drink compared to the same amount in carrots? (Answer: less than 60 seconds versus 2.5 hours!).

One of the main theses of this book is precisely this, namely eat more (or better, filling up), but better (with plant-based and wholemeal foods): this is the key to losing weight. Fruits and vegetables (foods with low caloric density, satiating and with part of their volume composed of water or air), no meat and derivativesnot too much “crap” and junk food.

8 habits to start from

Greger at the end of the volume suggests twenty-one practical moves to take advantage of what he defines “Weight Loss Accelerators”: some are so easy to put into practice that you can start right away. Another fulcrum of the volume and of the Greger “method” is to make sure that these advices can become, in a short time, habits: One of the best and easiest ways to apply them. It takes our brain about 3 weeks to assimilate a new behavior making it habitual: not long, if we think about it. So let’s take a look at some of these tips: