Reduce weight through faster saturation: Botox injections into the stomach wall are advertised for people who have not been able to lose weight with diet and exercise. In Turkey, this ended in some cases with poisoning.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“In these stomach treatments, significantly higher amounts of Botox are used than, for example, for wrinkles on the face”

DThe number of known cases of poisoning in Germany after special stomach treatments with Botox in Turkey has risen to twelve. They are spread across five federal states, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on request. It was not said what it was. Last week there were initially nine reported cases of so-called botulism after injections of botulinum toxin into the stomach wall. In view of the initially rather unspecific symptoms, the RKI considered further cases of illness to be possible.

An association for infectious diseases in Turkey reported cases among Turks and foreigners last week. The patients all underwent the so-called “stomach botox”, which is mainly used for weight loss.

A German specialist society views this treatment with skepticism. “The benefit of this intervention has not yet been well enough documented. We are observing this critically and are not making any recommendations,” said the President of the Association of German Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (VDÄPC), Detlev Hebebrand. In the reputable sector, there has not yet been a large market for stomach botox treatments in Germany.

“The effect of such a treatment is unlikely to last longer than about six months,” said Hebebrand. “It is questionable whether the benefit of the intervention even goes beyond the effect of a dummy drug.” Observational studies take part in people who are motivated to lose weight, which can distort the results.

“Substantially higher amounts of Botox are used in these stomach treatments than, for example, for wrinkles on the face,” said the specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery from Rotenburg. It is unclear how long it takes for the substance to be broken down in the body.

It is an endoscopic procedure performed through the mouth and without general anesthesia. As a result, gastric movement should decrease. The aim is a longer lasting saturation.

Several providers in Turkey describe the intervention on the Internet in German, some with before and after photos. In addition, a conscious diet is sometimes recommended. Side effects include nausea and indigestion. What went wrong with the treatments in Turkey is so far unclear.

The RKI had called on people who had received such stomach treatment in Istanbul since February 22 and had symptoms to go to the doctor. Typical signs are vision and speech disorders and weakness in the arms and legs. According to the authorities, there are also swallowing and breathing difficulties, which usually occur between three and ten days after the treatment. According to the RKI, the disease botulism is rare, “but very serious”. It is caused by highly toxic botulinum neurotoxins.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten minutes of everyday knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday we answer everyday questions from the field of science. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.