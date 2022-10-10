What happens if we get used to our body to have dinner every day at 5pm? The researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston wondered, who conducted a rather curious and at the same time very interesting study. The result is that concentrating all meals of the day in a period of up to 10 hours, with dinner set at 5 pm, is healthier and even helps to reduce body weight and fat mass.

Overweight patients who participated in the research were asked to consume the same foods at different times: one group ate at 9, 13 and 17, another at 13, 17 and 21. In this way it was ascertained that those who dined at 9pm were hungrier, burned calories at a slower rate, and exhibited changes in the body that promoted fat growth.

How were these things discovered? By recording the level of appetite and especially by collecting blood samples, levels of body temperature and energy expenditure and in some cases samples of body adipose tissue. In addition, some genetic tests have been conducted which have suggested that fat increases due to eating later in the day.