Diet, why give up snacking? 5 healthy and tasty snacks

Are you on a diet and never know what to snack on? Instead of skipping them, here are 5 tasty and easy to prepare snacks.

We often tend to think that diets are sad, restrictive and poor… nothing could be more wrong! Following a healthy diet is not a burden, just be smart and adopt the right combinations of foods. Do not you believe it? Here are 5 super tasty snacks that will make you forget you’re on a diet.

As experts say, there are at least 5 meals at the basis of proper nutrition. In addition to the 3 main ones (breakfast, lunch and dinner) there are 2 to be included in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon: the so-called snacks. More often than not, a diet fails precisely because snacks are skipped or because, considering them unimportant, they become an “excuse” to go astray.

Snacks, on the other hand, are essential. Having a small snack mid-morning and another in the afternoon not only helps to despise hunger between meals, but also helps to keep the metabolism active. This, in fact, works continuously and burns more calories than fasting. Here are 5 ideas for light and fit snacks, but delicious to taste.

It is recommended by an Instagram account specializing in nutrition and sport: Giuseppe Healty. Here you can find lots of advice on nutrition, with healthy meals and above all low in calories. In particularthe expert has provided some advice on the perfect snacks for those on a diet.

with the right nutrients and the right calories. Here's what they are.

Perfect for those short on time, smoothies are the ideal snack on a diet. Based on fruit and vegetables or chocolate, just mix your favorite ingredients with a little water or milkAnd that’s it. Always present in diets, Greek yogurt is ideal for those who want to lose weight because it provides proteins and nutrients but with few calories. Together with fresh fruit, it is a fresh, tasty and above all healthy snack. A timeless snack, the sandwich is often underestimated for its incredible goodness. The important thing is to know how to combine the components well: carbohydrates (bread), protein (ham and cheese) and vitamins (salad). Also ideal for those who are often away from home. Considered boring and tasteless by many, rice cakes are the nightmare of every diet. Nevertheless it is possible to make them tastier by not adding some simple ingredients such as a spreadable cream and a little salmon. A soft-boiled egg to break on the surface and the biscuits are transformed into a delicious snack. How many grew up with bread and Nutella? Sure, Nutella isn’t ideal when you’re on a diet, but a good protein cream is. On the market there are many and for all tastes: chocolate, dried fruit, biscuits and so on.

