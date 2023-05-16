Diet: yes to the day off, that’s why eat everything once a week

Do you know why every diet should contain a day off? The reason is incredible and the best nutritionists have explained it.

At this point the concept of dieting as a restrictive weight loss regimen is antiquated. This term today means a food journey aimed not only at achieving goals such as weight loss but also and above all structured to learn how to eat well.

Food is a sore point for many Italians. A study conducted by SWG on the well-known Deliveroo platform has brought to light the relationship between Italians and diet. According to the results of the research, it would appear that only 1 in 2 people feel they need to improve their diet. The most attentive are young people, who are increasingly inclined to adopt a healthy lifestyle made up of physical activity and proper nutrition.

The relationship with food, however, is not always easy and often in diets there is confusion between what can be eaten and what should instead be avoided. In particular, every self-respecting diet contains at least one so-called “cheat” day: do you know why and what is it for?

Day off on a diet: the reasons why it should never be skipped

The day off in a diet is very important and should never be skipped. After a week of paying attention to what is introduced into the body, the day of “sgarro” is a bit like a breath of fresh air. On this day (generally placed by food professionals on the weekend) it is possible to give free rein to one’s cravings, sweets and more. Though many regard the slip as a mistake, it is nothing but a real must of every diet. In short, there is no correct and balanced diet without the day off!

There are two reasons: one physical and one psychological. When you are on a diet (and, therefore, in a calorie deficit) the body registers the least number of calories introduced as an emergency. When this happens, the body “defends” itself by slowing down the metabolism, to stock up on energy. The day off is used to introduce more calories than usual, thus giving the body a clear message: there is no dangerous situation. The metabolism can then resume at full speed!

The second reason why you should never skip the day off in a diet is psychological in nature. A calorie deficit diet can be seen as a restriction and, in the long run, the subject can get tired and find it difficult to remain constant. Here because a day in which giving free rein to one’s cravings helps not only to satisfy a momentary need for gluttony, but also to enjoy the mistake without guilt and to get back on track with more motivation.