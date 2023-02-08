Whenever you start following a Slimming diet, the commitment is maximum as well as the conviction that we put into following every indication of the specialist, line by line. Whether it’s the preparations to bring to the table, the portions that we can indulge in or the physical activity to practice, there is no aspect that we miss in order to obtain the first courses results in the shortest possible time. However, it takes very little to frustrate efforts, perhaps making mistakes that we are not even aware of. What to do, then, or rather what not to do? Let’s see it together.

Let’s start with a slip that we can all make, namely that of eating or even just having a snack without thinking about it. There lack of attentionor simply the distraction from the action itself, risks making us lose focus on what we are doing with the consequence of exaggerating with the amount. In fact, it doesn’t take much to lose count of the calories you are taking in, ending up exceeding what is recommended, even if it is a healthy food. Checking and thinking about what we are introducing helps to avoid excesses.

In the opposite way, too skipping meals it’s a bad habit that doesn’t support the weight loss process at all. In fact, it makes hunger attacks more likely and, therefore, exposes you to a greater risk of giving in to temptations. Then pay attention to what drinking: even an apparently harmless fruit juice or a glass of wine brings extra sugar and calories with a negative impact on metabolic processes.

Then there is another question to ask: are we getting enough rest? Rest, in fact, it is important to rebalance the body, even more so if you also practice physical exercise. Therefore, it is not necessary to overdo it with training but you need to allow yourself the right times. Me too’approach to training it must be faced with the correct mentality, i.e. in a balanced way with respect to nutrition. Excessive efforts in the gym, combined with an unregulated diet, do not speed up weight loss.