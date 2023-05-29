Home » Dietary Fats: Why Not All Of Them Are Harmful
Health

Dietary Fats: Why Not All Of Them Are Harmful

by admin
Dietary Fats: Why Not All Of Them Are Harmful

by Constanze Loeffler

29.05.2023, 16:42

1 Min.

Researchers are finding out more and more about dietary fats. Not everything that has been labeled this way so far is harmful. Elevated blood lipids must still be treated.

Various mechanisms of metabolic syndrome cause plaque to build up in the arteries, also known as atherosclerosis. A mixture of fat, muscle and foam cells adheres to the inner vessel walls; the arteries clog and become brittle. “Elevated blood lipids are among the main reasons for vascular diseases,” says nutritionist Yurdagül Zopf from the Hector Center for Nutrition, Exercise and Sport.

See also  "My child's health problem due to a mistake"

You may also like

Amazing summer diet, in just 7 days you...

The 8 new Dr Group cars arriving with...

Lake Maggiore, sailing accident: 4 dead

Daniel Hannemann produces power storage from Wittenberg

the social post of the former Milan is...

How to create a mixed culture!

Two secrets to living well and long: experts...

The diet against a swollen belly: how to...

Salary maneuver, Juve towards plea bargaining: the start...

Clashes in Kosovo, 14 Italian KFOR soldiers injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy