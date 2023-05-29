Dietary Fats: Why Not All Of Them Are Harmful

by Constanze Loeffler 29.05.2023, 16:42



Researchers are finding out more and more about dietary fats. Not everything that has been labeled this way so far is harmful. Elevated blood lipids must still be treated.

Various mechanisms of metabolic syndrome cause plaque to build up in the arteries, also known as atherosclerosis. A mixture of fat, muscle and foam cells adheres to the inner vessel walls; the arteries clog and become brittle. “Elevated blood lipids are among the main reasons for vascular diseases,” says nutritionist Yurdagül Zopf from the Hector Center for Nutrition, Exercise and Sport.