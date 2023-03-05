“Denk man active”, “Red power for active men”, “AdamProtect” – some products already carry their promise in their name. Various dietary supplements are said to be good for men’s health, for example to have a positive effect on performance and sperm quality. Is it worth buying? Stiftung Warentest tested 17 products, including products from dm, Centrum, Kneipp and Orthomol. Conclusion: Nobody needs these products. Most are overdosed, several pose additional risks. There are other ways to do good to manhood. We tell you what they are.

Why the dietary supplement test is worthwhile for you Test­ergeb­nisse The table shows ratings for 17 dietary supplements specifically aimed at men. These include comparatively expensive ones, for example from Aminoplus or Orthomol, but also cheaper ones, for example from dm, Doppelherz or Kneipp. The price range for a daily ration ranges from 13 cents to 2.67 euros. background and tips You will find out when a dietary supplement is even an option for men – and what else is helpful, for example to improve sperm quality. Magazine article as PDF If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF of the test report from 2/23.

Dietary supplements for men

All test results for male nutritional supplements

The benefit has not been proven for any of the tested products All tested remedies contain vitamins and minerals and often other substances as well, especially plant extracts and amino acids. But no matter what mix: Our balance sheet is bad. According to our assessment, the benefit of all 17 products for the target group of men is not proven. 16 even harbor risks, for example due to overdosed vitamins or a lack of consumer information. With seven products, the shortcomings are so serious that they end up in the last places in our test table. See also Summer 2021: holidays between Covid free islands and vaccination passports Tipp: If you click on the “List of 17 tested products” above under the table of contents, you will find out the names of all tested dietary supplements.

Men are usually well taken care of According to surveys like that National Consumption Study II most people in this country are well supplied with all the necessary nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins and minerals through their diet. Only in certain cases does the German Society for Nutrition expressly recommend taking food supplements. Vegans need supplements with vitamin B12. In some cases, dietary supplements are required individually, for example in the case of a proven deficiency. However, this should always be clarified by a doctor. Tipp: Information on other dietary supplements can be found in separate reports – for example in our tests of products for vegetarians and vegans, for athletes or for pregnant women. In recent years we have also tested dietary supplements with fish oil, hemp preparations with CBD and beauty drinks with collagen or hyaluronic acid.