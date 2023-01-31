You can live over a hundred years in good health by eliminating it from your diet carbohydrates and dairy products? Is the insulin that is administered to diabetics really a habit that you can do without? And again, can tumors be defeated by stopping being duped by pharmaceutical lobbies? Or, did the Roman Empire really fall due to the advent of cereals? From today in the library and in all stores online for the publishing house Paper First (16,00 euro), Diets and lies Of Maximilian Andreetta.

Arming herself with cheek and gastroprotector, Andreetta tries to answer these and many other questions, making a journey into the deepest, hallucinating and dystopian ganglia of more outlandish theories in terms of nutrition, and it does so by taking the lead. Here then we will accompany him while he has a tube inserted from his nose to his stomach to lose 10 kilos in 10 days; we will see him take miraculous drops (certified by the non-existent Ministry of Health) which have the power to evaporate money but not excess fat; we will follow him in his hunt for healthy living gurusoften poised between sanctity and fraud, lawful and unlawful, dream and lucid madness.

Diets and Lies it’s a irreverent handbook, absurd, very necessary to extricate oneself in the world of diets and eating well; a guide in defense of your health and your wallet, to learn about a world – that of food – which has now become prey to a ruthless and deceptive business. “Diets and lies is a bit like the kamasutra of diets. The only ones left at ninety degrees, however, risk being all those consumers who won’t warn themselves of the false appeals of charlatans. This work has a scientific matrix. Anecdotes and methodical experiments collide in a fight to the death, from which only what has been verified and documented will emerge. No prisoners are taken here.”

DIETS AND LIES

Hunting for scams and illusions among the most famous diets. I’ve tried them all. On my skin.

by Massimiliano Andreetta

e. PaperFirst, from 31 January in bookstores