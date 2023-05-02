Diets that are good for the heart, here is the ranking: bad news for the Mediterranean one

Some diets are good for the heart and some aren’t, and it seems up until now we’ve always overrated the Mediterranean one: here are the best.

The well-known American association American Heart Association has compiled the list of approved diets, which you can follow, and those you should stay away from if you want to protect the heart and the cardiovascular system.

In order to safeguard the health of the arteries and the entire circulatory system, one should not consume red meat, alcohol, foods rich in salt and saturated fats. For this some diets are considered a real natural panacea for the heart while others are to be avoided. Let’s find out How does the Mediterranean diet rank?always considered the most healty of all.

Best diet to safeguard heart health

Second the American Heart Association dietary guidelines, or the most well-known American association that deals with heart health, the diets that allow you to safeguard heart health are above all the diet designed specifically for hypertension, i.e. the DASH diet, the vegetarian diet, then the Mediterranean diet and finally the lacto-ovo vegetarian diet. So the Mediterranean, which has always been considered the health food par excellence, it is only in third placebut let’s try to understand why.

The the DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, provides for the consumption of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, white meat and low-fat, low-salt milk derivatives.

In the diet pescetarian fish is eaten but meat is not eaten and dairy products and eggs are preferred, therefore this is considered able to protect the heart for almost 100%, more precisely il 92%; 89% instead is the score of the diet Mediterranean which, by allowing the consumption of salt and wine and red wine, burdens the arteries a little more. As for the lacto-ovo vegetarian diet, this is also ranked fourth, with a score of 86%.

Then there are vegan diets and those low in fatbut these aren’t perfect for the heart because the low-fat ones might be a little biased in favor of carbohydrates and therefore sugars, while vegan ones, on the contrary, could include too much fat.

Surely the diets in which the consumption of red meat and foods rich in salt, such as sausages, and foods rich in sugar and alcohol are allowed, are those that put you most at risk of cardiovascular disease. This is why the worse for the heart are considered the low carbs, ketogenic, and paleo.