Here are the worst diets of the year that can create problems for the people who follow them and why they are highly discouraged by industry experts

Follow one diet it is a serious matter and when you decide to take this path it is very important to be convinced and to have a competent person behind you who is able to give the right advice. In fact, sometimes on the net we come across food plans more than debatable that perhaps they enjoy credit only because they are processed by stars of the web ed influencer.

Regardless of who designed these they sayThis is not the correct modus operandi. In fact, the first thing is to rely on a nutritionist and possibly see it for yourself. At a distance you cannot understand some aspects of the person’s conformation and you risk only making everything more insane.

The worst diets of 2023: let’s find out in detail

Indeed some dietary regimes not properly weighted they risk having the practically opposite effect. No benefit, indeed both the body and the mind could lose out. For this reason it is good to understand what are the signals that can make it clear when a food plan can be or less risky.

Specifically let’s see what are the worst diets proposed in the calendar year 2023 and why they must be avoided at all costs. One aspect that must lead to distrust of these diets is the promise of losing many kg in a short time. This is not always possible or rather only in some specific cases. Same speech for the monothematic feeds.

But let’s see some detailed cases of diets not to be taken into consideration at all this year and beyond:

Keta diet low in carbohydrates but loaded with fat,

low in carbohydrates but loaded with fat, Atkins diet which contemplates the massive consumption of animal proteins by completely eliminating fruit and vegetables,

which contemplates the massive consumption of animal proteins by completely eliminating fruit and vegetables, the diet of Optavia with few carbohydrates and many packaged products,

with few carbohydrates and many packaged products, diet SlimFast which in addition to providing high starting costs can cause various eating disorders,

which in addition to providing high starting costs can cause various eating disorders, raw food diet definitely low in calories.

In any case any diet it must be started with the help of a specialist who will have the task of following the individual’s journey step by step. As far as the best feeds in the world they always remain the same. On the other hand, over the years they have given important results and among these we must necessarily mention the Mediterranean diet, the Flexitariana, and the Dash. Of the old classics that not even in the 2023 they never go out of fashion given the acclaimed positive feedback.

