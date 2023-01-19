Home Health differentiated autonomy. I signed the appeal, now a united health front to stop it and reform health care
Health

differentiated autonomy. I signed the appeal, now a united health front to stop it and reform health care

by admin
differentiated autonomy. I signed the appeal, now a united health front to stop it and reform health care

at Antonio Panti

18 GEN

Dear Director,
it seemed obvious to me to sign the appeal of the “Coordination for constitutional democracy” in favor of a popular initiative law against the differentiated autonomy of the Regions, fully sharing the observations of many authoritative commentators.

So it is useless to paraphrase what has already been said except to unfortunately add a note of pessimism. The political period we are going through seems the least suited to great social and ethical debates while, compared to absolutely essential changes, such as territorial assistance and the agreement for general medicine, even the minimum of necessary administrative competence is missing.

Yet the world of health professionals is unanimous in criticizing the Calderoli proposal and in requesting funding and public health reforms, without which not only will the PNRR remain a dead letter, a set of useless and abandoned buildings, but the service itself risks falling in pieces, sold off to private investors.

If all the health professions in their multiple articulations, Orders, Unions, Professional Societies, together with the Workers’ Unions and Patients’ Associations rose up in a common front, they could stir up public confrontation and create the conditions for a reformist turnaround in the health service.

In reality, there is no meeting point for all the different political positions in which to attempt a unitary synthesis. One could think of a concise manifesto that mainly affirms the will of citizens and operators to safeguard, strengthen and modernize the health service as an achievement of civilization and a guarantee for the protection of the health of the population in conditions of equality and, furthermore, firmly requests few essential decisions: financing similar to that of the major European states; rigorous national programming binding on regional autonomy; the prohibition of entrusting segments of the service to private individuals; the abolition of the recruitment constraint and the involvement of personnel in the governance of the service.

See also  hold this position for 1 minute and everything passes, try!

On the basis of these general proposals, guidelines could be given to address the most important issues, from the territory to the emergency room and so on. On such issues it would be possible to organize demonstrations by citizens and not only by service operators. Perhaps the idea is unmanageable for multiple reasons, however if people don’t awaken a concrete interest, who fully understand what could happen to anyone if public health goes into crisis, we cannot expect politicians to move spontaneously.

It is useful to sign Prof. Villone’s manifesto, but we should take the opportunity to lay the foundations for a unitary movement of all those involved in public health, capable of involving the population. It seems incredible to risk undermining public health, the best and most functioning institution in the country.

Antonio Panti

January 18, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Letters to the editor

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

The triplendemic of children: how to defend them...

Universal allowance for non self-sufficient elderly people, that’s...

Eating cheese every day: is it good or...

School canteen, still differences between North and South....

The increase in enrollments in Medicine and Surgery...

Pnrr. From community houses to integrated home care....

you can try even if you are in...

Is it true that bread makes you fat?...

Foramen ovale closure surgery

“Don’t eat broccoli”: beware, here are the consequences

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy