Dear Director,

it seemed obvious to me to sign the appeal of the “Coordination for constitutional democracy” in favor of a popular initiative law against the differentiated autonomy of the Regions, fully sharing the observations of many authoritative commentators.

So it is useless to paraphrase what has already been said except to unfortunately add a note of pessimism. The political period we are going through seems the least suited to great social and ethical debates while, compared to absolutely essential changes, such as territorial assistance and the agreement for general medicine, even the minimum of necessary administrative competence is missing.

Yet the world of health professionals is unanimous in criticizing the Calderoli proposal and in requesting funding and public health reforms, without which not only will the PNRR remain a dead letter, a set of useless and abandoned buildings, but the service itself risks falling in pieces, sold off to private investors.

If all the health professions in their multiple articulations, Orders, Unions, Professional Societies, together with the Workers’ Unions and Patients’ Associations rose up in a common front, they could stir up public confrontation and create the conditions for a reformist turnaround in the health service.

In reality, there is no meeting point for all the different political positions in which to attempt a unitary synthesis. One could think of a concise manifesto that mainly affirms the will of citizens and operators to safeguard, strengthen and modernize the health service as an achievement of civilization and a guarantee for the protection of the health of the population in conditions of equality and, furthermore, firmly requests few essential decisions: financing similar to that of the major European states; rigorous national programming binding on regional autonomy; the prohibition of entrusting segments of the service to private individuals; the abolition of the recruitment constraint and the involvement of personnel in the governance of the service.

On the basis of these general proposals, guidelines could be given to address the most important issues, from the territory to the emergency room and so on. On such issues it would be possible to organize demonstrations by citizens and not only by service operators. Perhaps the idea is unmanageable for multiple reasons, however if people don’t awaken a concrete interest, who fully understand what could happen to anyone if public health goes into crisis, we cannot expect politicians to move spontaneously.

It is useful to sign Prof. Villone’s manifesto, but we should take the opportunity to lay the foundations for a unitary movement of all those involved in public health, capable of involving the population. It seems incredible to risk undermining public health, the best and most functioning institution in the country.

Antonio Panti

January 18, 2023

