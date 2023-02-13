by Gianluigi Trianni

13 FEB –

Dear director,

the main problem of the SSN today is the financial strangulation as a function of the progressive privatization of the response to the public need for assistance. On closer inspection, the implementation process of the Differentiated Regional Autonomy (ARD) is also functional to it. I have been reporting this since 2019, and most recently in autumn 2022 with the alarm raised on QS, without timely feedback from the “extended editorial staff”.

On the subject of ARD, Gimbe’s Report on ex art.116.3 of the Constitution is exhaustive, but lacks a contradiction on the health policy level: it arrives at a pragmatic position of (claimed) damage reduction, of the type “better not, but if really, you have to ……”

In fact, it is a losing position because it offers alibis to the supporters of the ARD, whose failure in Healthcare is, however, macroscopic, irrefutable.

There is no need to refer to the management of Covid-19.

Just refer to the LEAs, whose acquittal rates are not a mere clue but proof of certain failure and repeated over the years, as is interregional health mobility, both effectively investigated by the Gimbe Report, and beyond.

For this reason, the political objective of eliminating the inequalities and dysfunctions of public health care, financially strangled and already normatively too regionalized, can only be achieved with an opposition to the ARD, further balkanization of public health, “without ifs and buts”.

There are no alternatives.

I see the same error of pragmatism and (alleged) damage reduction in the LIP (popular initiative law) of Prof. M. Villone, which proposes constraints in the field of health legislation, and has also gathered adhesions on QS.

In the field of health, the LIP of Villone carries out the following two sacrosanct operations.

The first is to provide for the “uniform levels of services” instead of the “essential levels of services”, (art.117.2 – m), then to provide for the “LEA”, essential levels of assistance, to be transformed into “LUA” , uniform levels of assistance.

It is not a mere nominalistic question.

Qualitative/quantitative equality is affirmed in health policy (cf. Art. 3 of the Constitution) in all regions, not just the mere “essentiality”, which necessarily entails unequal and different levels of assistance in relation to spending capacity and administration of the individual regions.

The second is to provide that “health protection and the national health service” are included among the subjects of “exclusive state legislation”, (art.117.2 – m).

Unfortunately, this provision is invalidated by maintaining among the “matters of concurrent legislation” (State and Regions) (art. 117.3) the “health care and organization”.

It is neither logical nor necessary: ​​to legislate on the “National Health Service” is also to legislate on “health care and organization”.

Witness the 833/78 and subsequent amendments and the adoption, subject to agreement with the State-Regions Conference, of DM77/22 on the standards, including organizational, of territorial medicine.

But both sacrosanct, albeit with the aforementioned limit, forecasts of Villone’s LIP are invalidated by the objective limits of his own political initiative.

The first limit, pointed out by himself with the acuity and intellectual honesty that are typical of him, is that the current Constitution is already incompatible with an implementation of 116.3. that is not “the direct connection with a territorial specificity” being this territorial specificity

Article 116.3, in fact, argues prof. Villone, is a derogatory provision of art. 5 of the Constitution: “The Republic, one and indivisible, (omissis) >> and in any case is bound by Art. 3 << (omissis) It is the duty of the Republic to remove the economic and social obstacles which, by effectively limiting the freedom and equality of citizens, (omissis)”.

Why should a Constitution that is already an ineffective juridical bulwark be modified with the constitutional law, not because it is incomplete in itself, but because it has not been enforced?

This is the case of the requests for the Healthcare of Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, none of which, as can be seen from the Gimbe report, has the character of “territorial specificity”.

The same prof admits it. Villone, and points out: “However, it must be said that no textual reform of the Constitution will ever in itself be able to block the drift towards the substantial fragmentation of the country. The unity of the Republic and equal rights are defended primarily with political battles”.

The second limit is the (self) illusion that: “A targeted reform of the constitutional text can create better conditions for that battle to be won”, placing it as an alternative to “radical proposals, such as for example the repeal of the entire Title V, and the return to the original text of the 1948 Constitution”, which “would be a flag for some, but would have no concrete possibility of being adopted in political processes and institutional settings”.

But what “concrete possibilities of being employed in political processes and institutional settings” would her LIP have today, which, while not “radical”, postulates the centrality of Parliament and the reduction of the ambits of the ARD, in the face of a government of right-centre and its large parliamentary majority, who, in accordance with their electoral program, are pursuing an institutional reform pact that envisages both presidentialism and the ARD? None.

Government and parliamentary majority, despite the ideological and political contradictions (statist centralism versus secessionist autarkic regionalism) that characterize them, will continue on the path of the ARD and will not adopt the LIP, which at most will be able to count on a minority opposition in Parliament.

ADR can only be stopped by other “obstacles” that mobilize public opinion in the various regions and thereby jeopardize the system of consensus and political governance and the material possibility of implementing it.

One obstacle will be that the Presidents of the regions with less development of health services and less tax revenues require that, before the ARD, the structural differences between regions are reduced.

But this will be impossible as the relative cost is estimated at tens of billions, additional to the endowments of the National Health Fund, and is in contrast with the policy of the current government and its majority.

Both, like the previous ones, in fact consider the NHS not an area in which to invest for social welfare and GDP, but a sector whose expenses must be cut in the name of “austerity”, unless profits are at stake of companies distributing fossil energy sources (passed off as costs) or those of drug multinationals.

Another effective obstacle would be the development of a strong union opposition of professionals and workers of the NHS, both at national and regional and local level, as, “mutatis mutandis”, has happened and is happening in France, England, and Spain.

In recent months there have been unitary pronouncements against differentiated regional autonomy, autonomous components (cf. Di Silverio and Troise), confederal ones in Health and Professional Orders.

However, it is necessary to move from trade union “words” to “facts”, inserting the opposition to the ARD in the platforms for claiming all compatible union disputes, not only in the health sector.

It is also necessary for trade unionism to open a dialogue with patient associations, currently mute, and with the mayors, who bear the brunt of the functionality of the NHS structures in their municipalities: many have become aware of this and are beginning to oppose it, such as Naples, Bari and Bologna.

Gianluigi Trianni

Democratic Medicine

February 13, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

