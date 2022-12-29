Home Health Differentiated autonomy, medical, veterinary and health Inter-union: “No to the crazy project to privatize health care”
Health

Rome, 29 December 2022 – “The declarations of the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Roberto Calderoli according to which, with the transmission of the Ddl on differentiated autonomy to the Prime Minister, the phase of the works gets underway, are the icing on a poisoned cake, the one that has been preparing for years to the detriment of public health”, is the comment of the medical, veterinary and health Inter-union.

“A healthcare that continues on its creeping path of privatization, in which differentiated autonomy will help define different levels of assistance in different regions”.

“Citizens – warns the Intersindacale – should prepare for the worst, should this crazy privatization project go ahead in defiance of Article 32 of the Constitution. We for our part will continue the mobilization with even more strength. We will not stand by and watch the disintegration of the health care and protection system”.

ANAAO ASSOMED – CIMO-FESMED (ANPO-ASCOTI – CIMO – CIMOP – FESMED) – AAROI-EMAC – FASSID (AIPAC-AUPI-SIMET-SINAFO-SNR) – FP CGIL DOCTORS AND NHS MANAGERS – FVM Federation of Veterinarians and Doctors – UIL FPL NATIONAL COORDINATION OF MEDICAL, VETERINARY HEALTH CONTRACTUAL AREAS – CISL MEDICI

