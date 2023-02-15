Listen to the audio version of the article

The discussion on differentiated Autonomy gets underway. A theme, it should be remembered, present in the electoral program of the majority but also in those of the major political opposition groups, albeit with some distinctions. In recent days, the draft law for the implementation of the differentiated autonomy of the Regions has been approved by the Council of Ministers, a text which has seen at least four different versions since December.

Lep as the only counterweight to equity

The latest version, the one approved, in assigning greater autonomy to the Regions reduces the role of the State, above all in removing inequalities and guaranteeing the unity of the country, introducing, as the only counterweight for equity, the approval and financing of the Essential Levels of Performance (Lep). A “level” certainly important but absolutely not sufficient to avoid the increase in inequality in access to services among the citizens of the various regions. Just think of the infrastructural gap that already exists between the Regions and which does not find a real response strategy in the bill. Thinking of subordinating the attribution of further forms and particular conditions of autonomy to the Regions only to the setting and financing of the Lep, as foreseen by the Ddl, is risky and is not enough to guarantee fair access to rights and services. On this, Healthcare teaches.

The stakes to be added to the Essential Levels of performance

On the other hand, for the purpose of attributing autonomy, the approval of the Lep should be accompanied by at least these additional stakes: the identification of criteria for the distribution of economic resources for the Lep that look at equity and the specific characteristics of the Regions; the definition, financing, approval and verification of national personnel, technological, organizational and infrastructural standards that will have to concretely give legs to the Lep, otherwise they will remain only on paper; the strengthening of the role of the State through the definition and approval of an up-to-date Lep guarantee and control system, which allows them to concretely, promptly and dynamically verify their effective and fair distribution in the Regions and, if necessary, intervene (for healthcare it already exists but is inadequate, should be revised and greatly strengthened); finally, the positive verification by the competent ministries of the guarantee of the Lep in all the Regions.

The verification of the Lep warranty is only an option

Instead, unfortunately, the text of the bill provides that the verification of the Lep guarantee is only a possibility, an optional, rather than a categorical imperative. Failure to comply with them is not considered, within the Ddl, a reason for the automatic termination of the effectiveness of the Understanding on the differentiated autonomy granted to the Region. In other words, I authorize the Region to drive a fast car without first checking if he is capable of driving it, and if he crashes, not necessarily, there will be proportionate penalties and no one will ever withdraw his license. What is missing is precisely the role of guarantee of the central level. And if, then, we go to see what could actually be inside the Lep, the “bulwark” of equity identified by the Ddl, we could find some “surprises”.

We cannot start from historical expenditure

The Lep should theoretically represent an opportunity and a greater guarantee for citizens, since they should lead to certainty, strengthening and expansion of the perimeter of rights enforceable in the various sectors of public policies, with respect to the status quo. For this reason, methodologically, it would be necessary to start from the new rights that one politically chooses to guarantee to citizens, “bending” budgetary policies towards their full sustainability and not the other way around as unfortunately the rules on differentiated autonomy would seem to provide. In fact, the explanatory report of the bill foresees that starting from a survey of the regulatory framework and of the historical expenditure of the last three years, supported by the state in each region, we then proceed to determine the lep, costs and standard needs.